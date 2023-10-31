“Best of the Rest” Backstroker Sylvia Roy (2025) Verbally Commits to Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Sylvia Roy has made a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia’s women’s swimming and diving team for the 2025-26 school year and beyond.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia! A huge thank you to everyone for the support and to @uvaswimdive for the opportunity. GO HOOS 💙⚔️🧡”

Roy is a junior at Mt. Lebanon High School; she swims year-round with Mount Lebanon Aqua Club. An Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100 back, she is a “Best of the Rest” designee on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

At the 2023 PIAA Girls’ 3A State Championships last March, Roy won the 100 back (53.28) and was runner-up in the 50 free (22.93), showing vast improvements in both times vis-à-vis her freshman year performances in the same events (5th in the back with 55.14, 6th in the free with 23.69). While the 53.28 is her best 100 back time, she went PBs in the 50 and 100 free at the WPIAL District 7 meet.

Roy went straight from high school swimming to Buffalo Sectionals, where she kicked off the 2023 long course season with new best times in the 50 free (26.85) and 100 back (1:01.76). She bookended that with a trip to Summer Junior Nationals in August, where she placed 3rd in the 200 back (2:14.26) and 9th in the 100 back (1:02.57) and came away with PBs in the 100 free (57.86) and 200 back.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 53.28

200 back – 1:56.43

50 free – 22.72

100 free – 50.10

Roy will join the Cavaliers’ class of 2029 with #4 Madi Mintenko, #8 Raya Mellott, and Lily Gormsen.

