BSN Sports Secures First-Ever Partnership With USA Water Polo

FARMERS BRANCH, TX (Oct. 31, 2023) — BSN SPORTS announced its first partnership with USA Water Polo. The two are teaming up to provide a new custom apparel offering to the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program in addition to select outfitting for the USAWP National Team programs.

“Working with USA Water Polo through BSN SPORTS is a thrilling opportunity,” said Jessica Hardy Meichtry, BSN SPORTS Category Manager for Aquatic Sports and USA Olympic swimming gold medalist. “Water polo has always held a special place in my heart, I personally played the sport growing up, have had a front row seat watching their world domination successes at international competitions throughout the years, and I am now excited to contribute to their successes professionally. I believe that the power of sport can transform lives, and this collaboration between USA Water Polo and BSN SPORTS is a testament to that belief. We are excited to be a part of this partnership and look forward to providing top-of-the-line apparel to help water polo continue to succeed.”

BSN SPORTS will provide the men and women’s USA Water Polo teams with a variety of apparel as they prepare to take the world stage next summer. The women’s team will compete for a fourth consecutive gold medal in Paris while the USA Men look to build off a bronze medal performance at the World Aquatics World Cup earlier this year.

“USA Water Polo is thrilled to partner with BSN SPORTS,” said Michaela Spector, USA Water Polo Director of Marketing. “We have the toughest athletes in the world, and they deserve the world’s best gear. By providing a one-stop-shop solution for custom apparel for our community, we are elevating the experience in and out of the pool.”

If you are interested in learning more about this partnership and its offerings, please visit the BSN SPORTS and USA Water Polo Referral page.

