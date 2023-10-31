Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UNC Associate Head Dr. Jack Brown Takes us Through “The Six Questions” of High Performance

As a swimmer, Dr. Jack Brown was a 10x NCAA All-American, Pac-10 Champion, and Olympic Trials finalist. He also struggled with pre-race anxiety throughout his career. As a coach and sports psychologist, he’s spent the last several years creating a system to help athletes of all ages develop a healthy relationship with their goals. This system is laid out in Dr. Brown’s book, the Six Questions.

In today’s discussion, Dr. Brown lays out how he made this system, how he’s seen it work for the teams he’s worked with, and UNC’s outlook for the 2023-24 swim season.

Learn more about Dr. Brown and the Six Questions here.

