Gamecocks Earn Verbal Commitment from “Best of the Rest” Backstroker Tori Abruzzo

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tori Abruzzo, a junior at the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur in Villanova, Pennsylvania, has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina. She will be the third Abruzzo sibling to swim in the SEC, with Andrew (UGA class of 2022) and Mia (UGA class of 2025) having preceded her. Another sister, Gabi, is a year behind her in high school.

She wrote on social media:

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to this point. Go cocks!!”

Abruzzo swims for Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatic Club (PWAC) and specializes in backstroke, IM, and butterfly. We named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top girls’ recruits from the high school class of 2025.

At the 2023 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championship, she won both the 200 IM (2:00.87) and 500 free (4:53.11) with lifetime bests. As a freshman at the same meet a year earlier, she swam two completely different events, finishing 2nd in the 100 back (54.02) and 3rd in the 100 fly (54.73); both of those times were PBs as well.

Abruzzo was on fire in the spring of 2022. Following high school season, she competed at the Middle Atlantic LSC Senior Short Course Championships and clocked PBs in the 50/200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM with top-8 finishes in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2:00.87

400 IM – 4:17.38

50 back – 26.01

100 back – 54.02

200 back – 1:55.98

200 fly – 2:00.06

100 fly – 54.73

200 breast – 2:21.12

South Carolina had two sub-2:00 IMers last year, Victoria Kwan and Laura Goettler. Kwan has since graduated, while Goettler is a senior this year, so Abruzzo has the opportunity to be an immediate impact player when she arrives in Columbia in the fall of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.