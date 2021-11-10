2023 Sprinter Alexa Fulton Hands Verbal Commitment to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Alexa Fulton from Exton, Pennsylvania has announced her intention to swim for the University of Texas in the class of 2027.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas!! I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me through this whole process. Can’t wait to be a longhorn🧡🤘🏻🤠 #HOOKEM”

Fulton was named “Honorable Mention” on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023. A sprint free and fly specialist, she attends Downington East High School and is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. Last high school season, the sophomore won the 50 free (22.72) and the 100 free (49.69) at the Pennsylvania PIAA 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships. She came with .05 of the state record in the 50 and .68 in the 100. A month after achieving a lifetime best in the 100 free at high school state, Fulton dropped time in the 50/200 free and 100 fly at the YMCA Short Course Festival in April.

Fulton does her year-round swimming with Upper Main Line YMCA. She is an Olympic Trials Wave I qualifier in the 50 free with 25.88, a time she has swum on two occasions last summer – the 18&U Spring Cup Richmond in April and the YOTA YMCA Long Course Festival in July. Interestingly, she also notched identical 100 free times (57.25) at the two meets. At the YMCA meet in July, she also went best times in the 200 free (2:04.58) and 100 fly (1:02.18). She won the 50 free, was runner-up in the 100 free, took 3rd in the 100 fly, and came in 8th in the 200 free.

Texas has now received five public verbal commitments to the class of 2027, four of them from our Way Too Early list: Campbell Stoll (#8), Erin Gemmell (#10), Berit Berglund (#12), Fulton (HM), and Emma Kern. Fulton has developed rather quickly into on of the top sprinters in the class, having dropped .4 in the 50, 1.5 in the 100, and 3.3 in the 200 free over the past year.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.71

100 free – 49.69

200 free – 1:49.33

100 fly – 54.56

