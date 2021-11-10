Howard University Receives Verbal from Distance Freestyler Zuzu Nwaeze for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zuzu Nwaeze has announced her decision to swim for Howard University beginning in the fall of 2022. She swims year-round for the Eagles Swim Team under the direction of Scott Ward. She will graduate from Atholton High School in the spring of 2022.

I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim D1 and continue my academic career at Howard University. I would like to thank Coach Askew and Coach Salim for this amazing opportunity. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me through this process. Go Bison!

Nwaeze most recently competed at the Maryland LSC Summer Championships in July. She swam the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 800 free, the 100 and 200 fly and the 200 IM. She was runner-up in the 100 fly (1:04.67), touching second behind Logan Betkey of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. She finished 3rd in the 800 free (9:34.71) and 4th in the 400 free (4:38.88).

She is a 2021 Futures qualifier in the 100 fly. Her time from the summer championships met the qualifying time standard.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.86

100 free – 52.56

1000 free – 10:30.25

1650 free – 17:43.46

100 fly – 57.96

Nwaeze will be Howard University’s women’s team’s fastest competitor in the 1000 and 1650 free. Her best times in each event are faster than the current school records. Kasandra Kaplan holds the record in both events. In 2017 she went an 11:04.60 in the 1000 free and in 2018 she went an 18:32.88 to go the fastest time in school history in the 1650.

Nwaeze is a half-second off the 100 fly record, which was also set by Kaplan. She has her name written on the Howard University record-board for 13 individual events. She graduated from Howard in the spring of 2019.

Howard will welcome Nwaeze as the first member of its class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.