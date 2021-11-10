Bryant University Lands Verbal From Distance Free Specialist Anna Jackson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Jackson of Nashville, TN has announced her decision to swim for Bryant University beginning in the 2022-2023 season. She is a senior at Ensworth High School and she swims year-round with Ensworth Aquatics. She trains under the direction of head coach Christian Bahr and assistant coaches Chatham Dobbs and Joe Goeken in both club and high school swimming.

After searching from one side of the country to the other, I’m unbelievably happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Bryant University. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have supported me throughout this whole process. I knew the minute I stepped on campus that I wanted to be a part of this amazing team. Go Bulldogs!!!

In April, Jackson competed at the 2021 TISCA State High School Championships. The Ensworth High School junior finished 4th in the 500 free (5:00.42) and 6th in the 200 free (1:55.58). In order for the championships to take place, the meet was divided into four different locations. It was swum as a timed finals event and the results were combined at the conclusion of each meet.

She also swam on two of Ensowrth High School’s relays. She anchored the 200 medley relay, splitting a 50 free time of 24.80 and she went a 53.26 at the end of the 400 free relay.

Jackson has made significant improvements in distance freestyle in the last year. She picked up a personal best time in the 1500 at the 2021 Futures Championships in Huntsville. She finished in a time of 17:38.20 which placed her tenth overall. She also swam the 200 and 400 free, swimming best times in each. She finsihed 57th in the 200, going a 2:08.74. Jackson swam in the C-final of the 400 free, touching 22nd and ending the meet with a time of 4:29.02.

Only two weeks earlier, she dropped 14 seconds in the mile at the Southeastern Championships, clocking in at 17:50.75. Prior to this summer, Jackson’s best time in the 1500 free was an 18:07.42 from July of 2018. She has lowered her best time by 26 seconds since May of 2021.

She ended her summer with a 7th place finish in the 5k at the 2021 Southeastern Open Water Zone Championship. It was her fourth year competing for the team.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.83

200 free – 1:53.29

500 free – 4:59.16

1000 free – 10:23.59

1650 free – 17:08.18

Jackson will join the Bryant University Bulldogs in the fall of 2022. If she continues to improve her freestyle times, she will be one of the their fastest freestylers. During the 2020-2021 season, Jackson would have posted the team’s second-fastest time in the 1000 behind Samantha Grenon and she would have been their second-fastest 500 freestyler behind Erin Doruska. Her best time in the 1650 free would have placed her a second ahead of Grenon last season.

The Bryant University women took home the Northeast Conference Championship title last spring. Her mile time would have earned her a silver medal, while her 200 and and 500 times would have placed her in the A-finals.

Jackson will join the Bulldogs in Smithfield, RI as a member of the class of 2026. The team has already received verbals from Jill Carline, Sarah Falder, Hanna King, and Makayla Pearce.

