Princeton Women Open Class of 2027 Recruiting with Verbal from Mary McKenna

Mary McKenna from Seaford, New York, has announced on social media that she has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. She is the first public commitment to the Tigers’ class of 2027.

“I am beyond excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to the application process at Princeton University and will attend if admitted! I look forward to continuing my academic and athletic career with outstanding teammates and coaches. Thank you to my mom, family, friends and Long Island Express coaches, especially Coach Rob who have helped me to achieve my goals! Go Tigers!!🐅🧡🖤#ambush #pwsd”

McKenna is an “Honorable Mention” on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she attends Saint Anthony’s High School and swims year-round with Long Island Express.

McKenna specializes mainly in distance freestyle and IM. As a freshman at the 2019 New York Public High School Girls Federation Championships, she placed 6th in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 IM. She achieved PBs in both events during the meet. Most of her best times date from the winter of 2019-20, before the pandemic shut down the pools. Two weeks after high school states, she competed at U.S. Open and clocked a 16:56.65 in the 1500m free, an 8:47.28 in the 800m free, and a 4:25.03 in the 400m free. In January 2020, she updated her SCY times in the 1000 free (9:53.01), the mile (16:21.86), and the 400 IM (4:19.81). This spring, swimming at Richmond Sectionals, she went a best time in the 800m free (8:53.64) and finished third in both the 800 and the 1500, seventh in the 400 free, and 15th in the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:21.86

1000 free – 9:53.01

500 free – 4:51.33

400 IM – 4:19.81

McKenna’s 1650 time would have been an NCAA invite time in 2021. While the Ivy League did not hold a championship meet in 2021, she would have been 3rd in the 1650, 8th in the 1000 free, an A finalist in the 400 IM, and a B finalist in the 500 free at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

