2022 Canadian Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

WEDNESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

This morning’s prelims will be a short session, featuring the 50 back and 100 fly, along with the para 50 back, 400 free, and 200 free. There will also be timed finals of the women’s 1500 free and men’s 800 free, which begin at the end of this session. The fastest heat of the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 will be swum with finals.

We’ll see World Champion and Olympic Champion Maggie MacNeil make her debut this morning. MacNeil is the top seed in the women’s 100 fly, coming in with her Canadian Record mark of 55.59. It’s worth noting that if the events weren’t back-to-back, MacNeil might have tried her hand at the 50 back today as well. This past December, MacNeil broke the World Record in the women’s SCM 50 backstroke at the SC World Championships.

We’ll also see the debut of Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo in the men’s 100 fly. Liendo holds the top seed in the event by over a second. Finlay Knox, who broke Canadian Record in the 200 IM last night, is seeded 2nd, so we’ll see (most likely tonight) if he has more career best performances in him this week.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK PARA – PRELIMS

MEN’S 50 BACK PARA – PRELIMS

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – PRELIMS

World Record – 26.98, Xiang Liu, 2018

Canadian Record – 27.52, Kylie Masse, 2022

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 28.22

MEN’S 50 BACK – PRELIMS

World Record – 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov, 2021

Canadian Record – 25.13, Acevedo/Wood, 2017

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 25.17

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

Canadian Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil , 2021

, 2021 FINA ‘A’ Standard – 58.33

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel, 2021

Canadian Record – 51.40, Josh Liendo, 2021

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 51.96

WOMEN’S 400 FREE PARA – PRELIMS

MEN’S 400 FREE PARA – PRELIMS

WOMEN’S 200 FREE PARA – PRELIMS

MEN’S 200 FREE PARA – PRELIMS

