2022 Canadian Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 5th-April 10th, 2022
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC
This morning’s prelims will be a short session, featuring the 50 back and 100 fly, along with the para 50 back, 400 free, and 200 free. There will also be timed finals of the women’s 1500 free and men’s 800 free, which begin at the end of this session. The fastest heat of the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 will be swum with finals.
We’ll see World Champion and Olympic Champion Maggie MacNeil make her debut this morning. MacNeil is the top seed in the women’s 100 fly, coming in with her Canadian Record mark of 55.59. It’s worth noting that if the events weren’t back-to-back, MacNeil might have tried her hand at the 50 back today as well. This past December, MacNeil broke the World Record in the women’s SCM 50 backstroke at the SC World Championships.
We’ll also see the debut of Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo in the men’s 100 fly. Liendo holds the top seed in the event by over a second. Finlay Knox, who broke Canadian Record in the 200 IM last night, is seeded 2nd, so we’ll see (most likely tonight) if he has more career best performances in him this week.
WOMEN’S 50 BACK PARA – PRELIMS
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 50 BACK PARA – PRELIMS
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – PRELIMS
- World Record – 26.98, Xiang Liu, 2018
- Canadian Record – 27.52, Kylie Masse, 2022
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 28.22
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 50 BACK – PRELIMS
- World Record – 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov, 2021
- Canadian Record – 25.13, Acevedo/Wood, 2017
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 25.17
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS
- World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016
- Canadian Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil, 2021
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 58.33
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS
- World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel, 2021
- Canadian Record – 51.40, Josh Liendo, 2021
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 51.96
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 400 FREE PARA – PRELIMS
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 400 FREE PARA – PRELIMS
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 200 FREE PARA – PRELIMS
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 FREE PARA – PRELIMS
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
Great job to Kathryn Hazle last night! 4:15 in the 400 is great!
Is the 50 Back a qualifying event,