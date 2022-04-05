2022 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

TUESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. This morning’s action will kick off with the men’s and women’s para 50 breast and 100 breast. Then, we’ll move into the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 free. Reminder that this meet serves as the selection meet for both World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

15-year-old Summer McIntosh is the top seed in the women’s 400 free today. McIntosh made waves last month when she clocked world-leading times in the 400 IM and 200 fly, so we’ll be watching to see how her freestyle looks this week.

The women’s 100 back is set to be an exciting race. Kylie Masse holds the Canadian Record at 57.70. Taylor Ruck is coming off a successful season at Stanford University in the U.S., and is the #2 seed in this event. Ingrid Wilm also comes in under 1:00, and there is a handful of women knocking on the sub-1:00 door.

