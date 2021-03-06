2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March): Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

The third day of the 2021 Pro Swim Series in San Antonio continues with the finals of the men’s and women’s 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly. Starting the evening off will be Katie Ledecky in the 200 free, where she is seeded two seconds ahead of #2 seed Cal’s Katie McLaughlin. On the men’s side, Longhorn’s Jeff Newkirk same the only sub-1:50 swim over top 3 seeds Jorge Iga and Marwan El Kamash.

Flipping onto the 200 back, Aggie’s Lisa Bratton is seeded ahead of world record-holder Regan Smith and Olympic runner-up Kathleen Baker. Olympic champion Ryan Murphy headlines the men’s backstroke over Wolfpack Elite training mates Alex Gliese and Chris Reid.

In the longest race of the session, the 400 IM, teen Emma Weyant will go against Olympian Melanie Margalis, featuring Worlds finalist Ally McHugh and 15-year-old Katie Grimes. The men’s race will feature Team Elite’s Abrahm DeVine in lane four, followed by Olympian Chase Kalisz and German native Jacob Heidtmann.

Regan Smith will return in the 100 fly A-final, where she will race Olympian Kelsi Dahlia and Wolfpack Elite’s Aly Tetzloff. For the men, Guatemalan Luis Martinez holds a slight lead over Olympian Tom Shields and Pleasanton’s Maxime Rooney.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (2009)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

Junior World Record: 1:55.43 – Junxuan Yang (2019)

Pro Swim Record: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

Topping the women’s 200 free A-final easily was the Katie Ledecky, clocking in a 1:56.62, the top time in the nation. Coming in with a valiant second place finish was Katie McLaughlin, posting a solid 1:57.48 to rank second in the nation. Both Ledecky and McLaughlin have now cracked the top-10 times in the world this season, with Ledecky ranking 3rd and McLaughlin 8th.

Coming in third in the final was Leah Smith at 1:58.54, which just made the top-25 times in the world this season. Longhorn’s Madisyn Cox took fourth at 1:58.85, now 4th in the nation behind No. 3 Smith.

Also clocking in sub-2:00 efforts were Israeli Andi Murez (1:59.53) and Athens Bulldog Olivia Smoliga (1:59.89). Winning the B-final with the 8th-fastest time in the event was Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil (2:00.11), just off of 7th-place finisher 15-year-old Bella Sims (2:00.05).

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Junior World Record: 1:46.13 – Elijah Winnington (2018)

Pro Swim Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang (2016)

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar took advantage of swimming in the outside lane and wound up swimming a race on his own, taking the race out in a 51.74. Seliskar’s winning time of 1:47.01 was nearly 1.5 seconds faster than runner-up Blake Pieroni (1:48.68). Seliskar’s time is now the top time in the US this season as well as ranking 10th in the world. Finishing in third was Jordanian Khader Baqlah at 1:48.96.

Winning the B-final was NOVA’s Townley Haas, stopping the clock with the 4th-fastest time in the event at 1:49.27.

