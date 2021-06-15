2021 French Olympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2021 French Elite Swimming Championships

Today begins the six-day French National Championships which is serving as the second of two Olympic qualifying opportunities for the Hexagon’s swimmers. At the first selection meet in December 2020, four swimmers pre-qualified for France’s Olympic team by clearing the times set out by the Fédération Française de Natation (FFN) for Tokyo: Florent Manaudou (men’s 50m free – 21.73), Melanie Henique (women’s 50m free – 24.34), Beryl Gastaldello (women’s 100m free – 53.40), and Marie Wattel (women’s 100m fly – 57.40).

In this second selection meet, swimmers have to hit one time standard in prelims and a second, faster, standard in the A-final in order to make the team. France will take up to two qualified swimmers for each Olympic event.

French national record-holder and Arizona State commit Léon Marchand will make his first appearance since pulling out of the European Championships with a sprained finger in his signature event, the 400 IM, this morning. He will need to swim 4:21.46 in prelims and 4:15.84 in finals in order to hit the qualifying standard for Tokyo. Sweden’s Louise Hansson, now swimming for Loughborough, is top seed in the women’s 100 fly (56.73). Wattel leads the French contingent with a seed time of 57.00. Gastaldello, with 57.69, has a shot at picking up a second event for Tokyo, having already qualified in the 100 free.

David Aubry (3:47.06) and Joris Bouchaut (3:48.14) are the top two entrants in the men’s 400 free, but both will have to go much faster to make the squad, as the QT is 3:46.78 in the A final. In the women’s 200 IM Fantine Lesaffre (2:11.70) and Cyrielle Duhamel (2:12.12) in the women’s 200 IM who are looking at a standard of 2:12.56 in the A final after a minimum of 2:16.54 in prelims.

2016 Olympian Théo Bussière (59.86) and Antoine Viquerat (1:00.99) are the only two entrants in the men’s 100 breast with sub-1:01 seeds; their goal time will be 1:01.73 in prelims and 59.93 in finals. Finally, in the women’s 1500 free, it will take 16:51.71 in today’s prelims and 16:21.21 in Thursday’s A-final to make the Tokyo team. The top entrant in that event, Lara Grangeon-de Villele, comes in with 16:18.63.

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Prelims

French Record: 4:14.97 – Léon Marchand (2021)

Olympic Qualifying Standards: 4:21.46 in prelims and 4:15.84 in A-final

A-Final qualifiers:

MATTENET Emilien ( CHARLEVILLE-MÉZIÈRE… ) – 04:19.08 SYOUD Jaouad ( OLYMPIC NICE NATATION ) – 04:20.58 MARCHAND Léon ( DAUPHINS TOULOUSE OEC ) – 04:20.70 BIDARD Clément ( MULHOUSE ON ) – 04:22.97 REMY Tom ( CHARLEVILLE-MÉZIÈRE… ) – 04:23.01 COLOMAS Baptiste ( STADE CLERMONT NATATION ) – 04:24.80 NDOYE BROUARD Y. ( DAUPHINS D’ANNECY ) – 04:25.02 RENARD Geoffrey ( DAUPHINS TOULOUSE OEC ) – 04:27.29

Hungary’s Gergely Gyurta, who swims for Montpellier Métropole, won heat 1 by more than 18 seconds in 4:22.50. Backstroker Yohann Ndoye Brouard from Dauphins d’Annecy took over 8 seconds off his seed time to win heat 2 in 4:25.02. Heat 3 went to Emilien Mattenet from Charleville-Mézière with 4:19.08. Algeria’s Jaouad Syoud (Olympic Nice) was second in the heat with 4:20.58 ahead of Clément Bidard (Mulhouse) (4:22.97).. As only one international swimmer can compete in the A final, Syoud’s swim bumped Gyurta into the B final.

The last heat went to Léon Marchand (Dauphins Toulouse) in 4:20.70. He was followed by Baptiste Colomas from Stade Clermont (4:24.80), who dropped 3.6 seconds to land in the A final.

Mattenet and Marchand both met the first hurdle for selection by swimming faster than 4:21.46 in prelims. Their goal will be 4:15.84 in the A final tonight.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

French Record: 56.89 – Aurore Mongel (2009)

Olympic Qualifying Standards: 59.66 in prelims and 57.92 in A-final

A-Final qualifiers:

HANSSON Louise ( LOUGHBOROUGH… ) – 00:57.61 WATTEL Marie ( CN MARSEILLE ) – 00:57.88 GASTALDELLO Béryl ( CN MARSEILLE ) – 00:59.46 BONNET Charlotte ( OLYMPIC NICE NATATION ) – 00:59.63 DELMAS Lucie ( CNO ST-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE ) – 01:00.29 MOREL Emma ( A ASEC NATATION… ) – 01:01.15 GUIRADO Lou ( CN ANTIBES ) – 01:01.36 HEIDEYER Mika ( CN ANTIBES ) – 01:01.40

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Prelims

French Record: 3:43.85 – Yannick Agnel (2011)

Olympic Qualifying Standards: 3:53.58 in prelims and 3:46.78 in A-final

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Prelims

French Record: 2:09.37 – Camille Muffat (2009)

Olympic Qualifying Standards: 2:16.54 in prelims and 2:12.56 in A-final

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

French Record: 58.64 – Hugues Duboscq (2009)

Olympic Qualifying Standards: 1:01.73 in prelims and 59.93 in A-final

Top 8:

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Prelims

French Record: 16:03.01 – Laure Manaudou (2006)

Olympic Qualifying Standards: 16:51.71 in prelims and 16:21.21 in A-final

Top 8: