2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 3 Prelims Preview

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The theme of Tuesday morning will be event doubles – who is taking on two events and who scratched an event or two to focus in on a primary swim.

Katie Ledecky is the headliner, with a likely 200 free/1500 free double this morning. She’s the runaway top seed in both races. Ledecky would have semifinals of the 200 free in tonight’s session, then the final of both races in another double on Wednesday night.

Alternatively, a lot of other top names who were set up for doubles scratched one event or the other. Madisyn Cox was a top-8 seed in both the 200 free (6th) and 200 IM (1st), but scratched the 200 free. Melanie Margalis was entered in the same combo, but also bowed out of the 200 free. Leah Smith would have matched Ledecky’s double between the 200 free and 1500 free, but she’s dropped the latter.

Stanford’s Brooke Forde is entered in both the 200 free and 200 IM and will take on the tough double. She’s the 12th seed into the 200 free and the 13th seed into the 200 IM. 17-year-old Justina Kozan of Mission Viejo will also swim that double as the 8th 200 IM seed and the 14th 200 free seed.

We can definitively say we won’t see any doubles on the men’s side this morning. That’s because there’s just one event. Luca Urlando leads the men’s 200 fly heats. This will be the first Olympic Games since 1996 that won’t feature Michael Phelps on Team USA’s 200 fly roster. That leaves a much more wide-open field. The 19-year-old Urlando will look to fight off Louisville alumnus Zach Harting along with Cal’s Trenton Julian. Cal veteran Tom Shields, who joined Phelps on the Olympic team in this event in 2016, should also compete as the 6th seed. He’s 29 years old and the oldest man in the field this morning.

In the 200 IM, keep an eye on Kathleen Baker, the former world-record-holding backstroker. She’s been hampered by a foot injury this year, but the 200 IM might be her best chance to make a second Olympic team after she missed the 100 back final in last night’s semis.

In the women’s 1500, we’ll get many of the same competitors from last night’s 400 free final. That includes the standout Ledecky, along with Smith, Haley Anderson and Sierra Schmidt. This will be the first 1500 free in Olympic history as a new event this year. The event will be swum prelims/finals, with heats this morning and the final tomorrow night.