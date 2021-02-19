2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

University of Virginia (x1) (results) Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY) Championship Central: Here

Here Championship Manual

Psych Sheets (uncut)

Live Results

The Virginia (UVA) Cavaliers hold a 20-plus point lead over Duke, Notre Dame, and NC State after sweeping the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay on Wednesday evening. Tonight, the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships will continue with the finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and timed finals of the 200 free relay. Earlier in the day, the women’s 1-meter diving and men’s 3-meter diving finals took place, with Miami sophomore Mia Vallee and UNC junior Anton Down-Jenkins winning their respective events.

All three top individual seeds tonight will aim to defend their respective 2020 ACC titles. In the 500 free, UVA senior Paige Madden posted the lone sub-4:40 swim with 4:38.58, just two seconds off of her winning time from last year. Seeded second tonight is NC State sophomore Kate Moore, who also was the 2020 event runner-up. Virginia Tech senior Reka Gyorgy is seeded third in the event, ahead of last year’s third-place finisher UVA sophomore Madelyn Donohoe.

Then, versatile UVA sophomore Kate Douglass will have her crack at the 200 IM, where she led the prelims with a smooth 1:52.71. Tonight, her lifetime best and all-time No. 3 swim of 1:50.92 and the 2018 American record of 1:50.67, held by Stanford’s Ella Eastin, could go down in Greensboro. UVA teammates #2 seed Alex Walsh, #4 Ella Nelson, and #7 Abby Harter join Douglass in the A-final. Last year’s event runner-up, NC State senior Julia Poole, will also swim in the top final.

NC State junior Kylee Alons has a shot at defending her 2020 ACC 50 free title in the pool tonight. Her sophomore teammate, backstroke ace Katharine Berkoff, is seeded second in the event, setting up for a potential NC State 1-2 finish. Virginia sophomore Alexa Cuomo is seeded 8th in the event while UNC junior Grace Countie is seeded 4th for the Tar Heels.

The evening will finish off with the 200 free relay, where NC State is seeded just 0.37s ahead of UVA. Alons and Berkoff will certainly be key legs for NC State while Douglass should certainly represent UVA in the water.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 1

Virginia, 165 Duke / Notre Dame, 144 – NC State, 142 Virginia Tech, 137 Georgia Tech / Louisville / Miami, 124 – – North Carolina, 112 Florida State, 96 Pittsburgh, 90 Boston College, 60

Women’s 1-Meter Diving Finals

ACC Record: 379.98, Jenna Dreyer (MIA), 2007

ACC Meet Record: 361.85, Abby Johnston (DUKE), 2011

2020 Champion: Cami Hidalgo (GTCH), 313.10

On the 1-meter diving boards, Miami sophomore Mia Vallee took the 2021 ACC title with 340.95 points, out-scoring yesterday’s 3-meter champion UNC freshman Aranza Vazquez (322.55 points). Vallee took second behind Vazquez during yesterday’s 3-meter final. Placing third for UNC was sophomore Paige Burrell (312.80 points), improving from her 31st-place finish from yesterday.

Duke also scored two upperclassmen in the top 8, with Maddison Pullinger (288.60 points) placing 6th and Ellie Winslow (263.25) placing 8th. Last year’s ACC champion, Georgia Tech senior Cami Hidalgo, failed to advance to finals, placing 9th in prelims with 278.70 points. Yesterday, Hidalgo finished 3rd on the 3-meter boards.

Men’s 3-Meter Diving Finals

ACC Record: 531.00, Nick McCrory (DUKE), 2014

ACC Meet Record: 531.00, Nick McCrory (DUKE), 2014

2020 Champion: James Brady (NCS), 392.65

UNC junior Anton Down-Jenkins picked up his second win on the diving boards with his top 3-meter score of 452.25 points. Sophomore teammate Alexander Hart placed third tonight with 412.35 points, roughly nine points behind event runner-up Miami sophomore Max Flory (421.30 points).

Miami picked up two more top-8 scorers, thanks to 6th-place finisher Jack Matthews (389.55 points) and 7th-place finisher Brodie Scapens (370.90 points). Yesterday’s third-place finisher on the 1-meter board, Georgia Tech’s Rueben Lechuga, placed 8th tonight with 363.45 points.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE FINALS

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (UVA), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 4:36.19

Defending her 2020 ACC title with a 4:33.25 was UVA senior Paige Madden, touching in at 4:33.25. Earlier at the 2020 Tennessee Invite, Madden swam the top time in the NCAA this season with a 4:33.09. Finishing in second place was NC State senior Kate Moore, breaking 4:40 with a 4:38.09. Earlier in December, Moore swam the No. 4 time in the NCAA with a 4:37.94. Virginia Tech’s Reka Gyorgy, another senior, rounded out the top 3 with a 4:40.10.

UVA sophomore Madelyn Donohoe took 4th in the A-final with a 4:44.33. However, two swimmers from the consolation finals out-swam Donohoe. Winning the C-final was Louisville junior Maria Sumida at 4:43.73, the 4th-fastest time overall. Winning the B-final was another Louisville swimmer, freshman Liberty Williams, touching in with the 5th-fastest overall time at 4:44.05.

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

ACC Record: 1:50.92, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 ACC Meet Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 1:51.36

At the 100 mark, it looked as if UVA sophomore Kate Douglass was going to defend her 2020 ACC title. However, freshman teammate Alex Walsh hauled in a 31.98 on the breaststroke leg to level with Douglass heading into the final 50. Walsh then out-swam Douglass by four-tenths on the free leg to upset the defending champion for the 2021 title. Walsh won the event with a new lifetime best of 1:51.53, now the 6th-fastest performance in history. Only Douglass has been faster as a freshman swimmer in this event, making Walsh the No. 2 freshman all-time in this event’s history.

This now keeps an interesting streak alive in this event: no swimmer has repeated as ACC 200 IM champion since Erika Acuff‘s three straight wins from 1997 to 1999.

All-Time Women’s 200 IM SCY Performances

Douglass settled for second in this event at 1:51.97. Earlier at the 2020 Tennessee Invite, Douglass swam a 1:50.92 ACC record and No. 3 all-time swim. Finishing in third place was NC State senior Julia Poole, clocking in at 1:54.52. UVA sophomore Ella Nelson picked up fourth place with a 1:55.32.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

ACC Record: 21.42, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 ACC Meet Record: 21.54, Caitlin Cooper (UVA), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2020 Champion: Kylee Alons (NCS), 21.63

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS