2021 Women’s SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida each had strong morning showings as the SEC battle will start to take shape tonight.

Courtney Harnish of Georgia will try to defend her 500 free title against Arkansas’s Peyton Palsha and SEC newcomer Kristen Stege, an East Carolina transfer already making waves at Tennessee. In the 200 IM, Zoie Hartman hopes to defend her 200 IM crown and add to Georgia’s win total as they try to overcome a tough 200 medley relay DQ last night.

The 50 free will see new talent emerge, as Florida sophomore and NC State transfer Katie Mack and Alabama junior Kalia Antoniou enter the final after dipping under 22 seconds for the first time in both their careers, while UGA certainly has a path to another win thanks to senior Gabi Fa’Amausili and freshman Maxine Parker in the A-final. The 200 free relay will also see all of these talents, as Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Mizzou could make this an incredibly tight finish.

500 FREE – FINALS

SEC meet record – 4:33.10, Brittany Maclean (Georgia) 2016

2020 NCAA invite time – 4:41.20

2020 champion – Courtney Harnish (Georgia), 4:36.40

Top 3

Courtney Harnish looked smooth and calculated in this race, going out in 1:48.4 and defending her 2020 (and 2019) titles with a winning time of 4:35.33 and hitting the ‘A’ cut. She now sits #2 in the nation behind UVA’s Paige Madden (4:33.09). That’s a best for Harnish, eclipsing her old PR of 4:35.52 from 2019 SECs.

Locked in a battle for second in lanes five and six, respectively, Tennessee’s Kristen Stege and Arkansas’s Peyton Palsha traded leads on the other. Stege, though, was 28.0 on the penultimate 50 and then 27.25 coming home, able to come back on Palsha and ultimately pass her.

Florida sophomore Tylor Mathieu was a couple of hundredths quicker than Stege on the final 50 (27.21), and she turned in a fourth-place effort of 4:39.21, a huge lifetime best to improve on her 4:42.10 from this meet last year. It’s a big jump for Mathieu from last year, though, where she was 18th overall.

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon got right up to the 4:40 barrier, taking fifth in 4:40.06.

Auburn junior Emily Hetzer took the B-final in 4:41.31, ahead of a charging Kaylee Williams (4:42.33). Williams, the Kentucky freshman, lopped about two seconds off of her old best.

After biding her time over the first half of the race, Texas A&M senior Camryn Toney dropped a second off of her lifetime best and won the C-final by over a second in 4:44.12.

