2021 ACC Women: Watch Walsh Topple Douglass & More Swims From Day 2

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

Championship Central: Here

Championship Manual

Day 2 Results

At the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships picked up with the finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay timed finals. The UVA women continue to lead the team scores after day two with 510 points, holding a 24-point lead over NC State (486). Sitting comfortably in third place is Virginia Tech (376), followed by Louisville (311.50) and Duke (290) to close out the top 5 teams.

Defending her 500 free title was UVA senior Paige Madden, clocking her 2nd-fastest time this season at 4:33.25. Picking up points for second place was NC State’s Kate Moore, posting the only other sub-4:40 swim at 4:38.09.

In a surprising twist, UVA freshman Alex Walsh would come out on top in the 200 IM over 2020 ACC champion and teammate Kate Douglass. Walsh won the event with a new lifetime best of 1:51.53, the 6th-fastest performance all-time and the 2nd-fastest swim by a freshman swimmer. Douglass settled for second in the event at 1:51.97. Into the 50 free, NC State’s Kylee Alons successfully defended her 50 free title with a 21.78. Out of lane 8, UVA’s Lexi Cuomo would blast a 10.33 off the blocks to get second place for the Cavaliers.

The final event of the session, the 200 free relay, featured a tight battle between the two fastest relays in the NCAA. After Kate Douglass broke the ACC meet record (21.50) leading off UVA’s relay, it appeared NC State was going to win the relay. That was until freshman Alex Walsh hit the water for her anchor leg for UVA. Walsh flipped at the 25 mark in 9.92 seconds, almost instantly catching up to NC State anchor Heather Maccausland after her stellar underwater. At the touch, Walsh clocked in a 21.09 to touch out NC State for the ACC relay title at 1:26.54 to NC State’s 1:26.59. Both times now lead the NCAA this season.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 2

UVA, 510 NC State, 486 Virginia Tech, 376 Louisville, 311.50 Duke, 290 Notre Dame, 276 UNC, 244.50 Miami, 238 Florida State, 214 Georgia Tech, 210 Pittsburgh, 159 Boston College, 115

WOMEN’S 500 FREE FINALS

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (UVA), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 4:36.19

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

ACC Record: 1:50.92, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 ACC Meet Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 1:51.36

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

ACC Record: 21.42, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 ACC Meet Record: 21.54, Caitlin Cooper (UVA), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2020 Champion: Kylee Alons (NCS), 21.63

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

ACC Record: 1:26.15, NC State, 2019

ACC Meet Record: 1:26.15, NC State, 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

2020 Champion: UVA, 1:26.73