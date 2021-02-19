2021 ACC Women: Watch Walsh Topple Douglass & More Swims From Day 2

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Championship Central: Here
- Championship Manual
- Psych Sheets (uncut)
- Live Results
- Day 2 Results
At the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships picked up with the finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay timed finals. The UVA women continue to lead the team scores after day two with 510 points, holding a 24-point lead over NC State (486). Sitting comfortably in third place is Virginia Tech (376), followed by Louisville (311.50) and Duke (290) to close out the top 5 teams.
Defending her 500 free title was UVA senior Paige Madden, clocking her 2nd-fastest time this season at 4:33.25. Picking up points for second place was NC State’s Kate Moore, posting the only other sub-4:40 swim at 4:38.09.
In a surprising twist, UVA freshman Alex Walsh would come out on top in the 200 IM over 2020 ACC champion and teammate Kate Douglass. Walsh won the event with a new lifetime best of 1:51.53, the 6th-fastest performance all-time and the 2nd-fastest swim by a freshman swimmer. Douglass settled for second in the event at 1:51.97. Into the 50 free, NC State’s Kylee Alons successfully defended her 50 free title with a 21.78. Out of lane 8, UVA’s Lexi Cuomo would blast a 10.33 off the blocks to get second place for the Cavaliers.
The final event of the session, the 200 free relay, featured a tight battle between the two fastest relays in the NCAA. After Kate Douglass broke the ACC meet record (21.50) leading off UVA’s relay, it appeared NC State was going to win the relay. That was until freshman Alex Walsh hit the water for her anchor leg for UVA. Walsh flipped at the 25 mark in 9.92 seconds, almost instantly catching up to NC State anchor Heather Maccausland after her stellar underwater. At the touch, Walsh clocked in a 21.09 to touch out NC State for the ACC relay title at 1:26.54 to NC State’s 1:26.59. Both times now lead the NCAA this season.
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 2
- UVA, 510
- NC State, 486
- Virginia Tech, 376
- Louisville, 311.50
- Duke, 290
- Notre Dame, 276
- UNC, 244.50
- Miami, 238
- Florida State, 214
- Georgia Tech, 210
- Pittsburgh, 159
- Boston College, 115
WOMEN’S 500 FREE FINALS
- ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (UVA), 2017
- ACC Meet Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76
- 2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 4:36.19
- Paige Madden (UVA)- 4:33.25
- Kate Moore (NCS)- 4:38.09
- Reka Gyorgy (VT)- 4:40.10
WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- ACC Record: 1:50.92, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
- ACC Meet Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 1:51.36
- Alex Walsh (UVA)- 1:51.53
- Kate Douglass (UVA)- 1:51.97
- Julia Poole (NCS)- 1:54.52
WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- ACC Record: 21.42, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
- ACC Meet Record: 21.54, Caitlin Cooper (UVA), 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
- 2020 Champion: Kylee Alons (NCS), 21.63
- Kylee Alons (NCS)- 21.78
- Lexi Cuomo (UVA)- 21.99
- Gabi Albiero (LOU)- 22.03
WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS
- ACC Record: 1:26.15, NC State, 2019
- ACC Meet Record: 1:26.15, NC State, 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43
- 2020 Champion: UVA, 1:26.73
- UVA – 1:26.54
- NC State – 1:26.59
- Louisville – 1:28.88
I noticed that Douglass’ underwaters were not as good as Walsh’s at 2:08 and 2:37. Walsh dug deep and flew right by. Also Walsh had a better back to breast and breast to free transition. But Douglass owned the fly leg and was slightly faster during the stroke portion of breaststroke. Very cool race to watch.