2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 2 Relay Split Analysis

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Championship Manual
- Psych Sheets (uncut)
The second day of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships came to a close at the Greensboro Aquatic Center this evening after the timed finals of the 200 free relay. Earlier in the session, the finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free were contested. If you missed it, the UVA women won the 200 free relay with the top time in the NCAA at 1:26.54. NC State took second place by the skin of their teeth at 1:26.59, now No. 2 in the NCAA this season.
While no new relay records were broken, the ACC meet record in the 50 free did get broken by UVA lead-off Kate Douglass at 21.50. The ACC conference record stands at 21.42, also held by Douglass. While Douglass had the fastest lead-off split in the 200 free relay, let’s take a look at who else was quick during the sprint relay event.
UVA freshman Alex Walsh, who won the 200 IM with the 6th-fastest performance in history, also had the fastest flying 50 free split tonight at 21.09. Walsh swam 9.92 seconds for the first 25 off the blocks, which is pretty quick. Her underwater off the flipturn was just as fast, instantaneously propelling her to aid UVA’s 2021 ACC relay title.
This evening’s 50 free champion, NC State’s Kylee Alons, had the second-fastest split at 21.11. During yesterday’s 200 medley relay timed finals, Alons also had the second-fastest free split, only she hit 20.82. Douglass was also sub-21 anchoring UVA’s NCAA record-breaking relay, posting a swift 20.62.
While NC State took second place in the event by 0.05s, all four of their relay swimmers were in the top 8 fastest relay splits this evening. Backstroke ace Katharine Berkoff had the second-fastest lead-off split with a 21.84, which would have placed 2nd in the 50 free final. Berkoff wound up tying for 4th place in the final (22.08). Heather Maccausland (21.81) and Sophie Hansson (21.83) joined Alons and Berkoff in getting their entire 200 free relay’s splits under 22 seconds.
Behind Walsh’s 21.09 anchor and Douglass’ 21.50 lead-off, 50 free runner-up Lexi Cuomo was also sub-22 with her 21.72 split while senior Kyla Valls was 22.23 on her leg.
The fastest relay split overall that was not from UVA or NC State came from Virginia Tech junior Abigail Larson, who was also sub-22 with her 21.92 split. Larson’s split aided Virginia Tech’s 4th-place finish overall (1:28.96).
All 200 Free Relay Splits
|UVA
|Alex Walsh
|21.09
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|21.11
|UVA
|Kate Douglass
|
21.50 *lead-off
|UVA
|Lexi Cuomo
|21.72
|NC State
|Heather Maccausland
|21.81
|NC State
|Sophie Hansson
|21.83
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|
21.84 *lead-off
|Virginia Tech
|Abigail Larson
|21.92
|Louisville
|Christiana Regenauer
|22.03
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|
22.10 *lead-off
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|
22.13 *lead-off
|Virginia Tech
|Caroline Bentz
|22.15
|UVA
|Kyla Valls
|22.23
|UNC
|Amy Dragelin
|22.23
|Virginia Tech
|Anna Landon
|22.24
|Florida State
|Tania Quaglieri
|22.25
|Louisville
|Kaylee Wheeler
|22.29
|Florida State
|Emma Terebo
|22.30
|Florida State
|Zsofia Kurdi
|22.35
|Florida State
|Rebecca Moynihan
|
22.38 *lead-off
|Notre Dame
|Carly Quast
|
22.41 (DQ)
|Louisville
|Alena Kraus
|22.43
|Duke
|Shayna Hollander
|22.45
|Boston College
|Haley Dolan
|22.45
|Pittsburgh
|Emma Wilson
|22.50
|Pittsburgh
|Kate Fuhrmann
|22.54
|Duke
|Amelia Bullock
|22.54
|Boston College
|Sofia Zinis
|22.60
|Virginia Tech
|Joelle Vereb
|
22.65 *lead-off
|UNC
|Brieanna Romney
|22.72
|Georgia Tech
|Brooke Switzer
|22.72
|Notre Dame
|Cailey Grunhard
|
22.72 (DQ)
|Georgia Tech
|Jami Williams
|22.73
|Pittsburgh
|Sophie Yendell
|
22.78 *lead-off
|Duke
|Quinn Scannell
|22.80
|Georgia Tech
|Catriona Macgregor
|22.80
|Boston College
|Katie Drumm
|22.82
|Notre Dame
|Coleen Gillilan
|
22.83 (DQ)
|Pittsburgh
|Tatum Detwiler
|22.90
|Georgia Tech
|Grace Mauldin
|
22.91 *lead-off
|Miami
|Sydney Knapp
|
22.96 *lead-off
|UNC
|Courtney Isley
|23.00
|Notre Dame
|Rachel Wittmer
|
23.04 *lead-off (DQ)
|Miami
|Savannah Barr
|23.04
|Duke
|Sarah Snyder
|
23.06 *lead-off
|Boston College
|Alison Kea
|
23.29 *lead-off
|Miami
|Carmen Martinez
|23.40
|Miami
|Emma Sundstrand
|23.42
WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS
- ACC Record: 1:26.15, NC State, 2019
- ACC Meet Record: 1:26.15, NC State, 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43
- 2020 Champion: UVA, 1:26.73
- UVA – 1:26.54
- NC State – 1:26.59
- Louisville – 1:28.88
- Virginia Tech – 1:28.96
- Florida State – 1:29.28
- UNC – 1:30.05
- Pittsburgh – 1:30.72
- Duke – 1:30.85
- Georgia Tech/Boston College – 1:31.16
- –
- Miami – 1:32.82
Notre Dame’s A-relay was disqualified due to an early take-off on swimmer #3. Despite this, their total relay time of 1:31.00 would have placed 9th. Currently, Notre Dame sits in 6th place in the team standings with 276 points. If their relay would have placed 9th, those 40 points could have put Notre Dame in 4th place at 316 points.
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 2
- UVA, 510
- NC State, 486
- Virginia Tech, 376
- Louisville, 311.50
- Duke, 290
- Notre Dame, 276
- UNC, 244.50
- Miami, 238
- Florida State, 214
- Georgia Tech, 210
- Pittsburgh, 159
- Boston College, 115