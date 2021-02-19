MPSF Men’s Champs Heats Up, BYU Leads Hawaii by 1.5 Points After Day Two

2021 MOUNTAIN PACIFIC SPORTS FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021 Diving Tuesday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Cal Poly Anderson Aquatics Center, San Luis Obispo, CA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (2x) & Hawaii women (4x) (results)

BYU maintained a narrow lead over Hawaii after night two of the MPSF Championships, their four-point lead last night shrinking to a 1.5-point margin.

DAY TWO RESULTS

In the 200 IM, BYU went 1-2, with junior Javier Nicolas on top in 1:45.35 ahead of sophomore Tama Tuitama (1:46.72). Hawaii freshman Sean Hogan and BYU sophomore Tyler Edlefsen were close behind Tuitama, touching in third (1:46.74) and fourth (1:46.98), respectively.

Hawaii fought back in the 50 free, as junior Tim Masten eked out an extremely tight finish. Masten was 20.12, a hundredth ahead of UCSB’s Christian Martinez (20.13) and BYU senior Connor Stirling (20.15). On the 1-meter, Hawaii also picked up the win, with Mason Williams scoring 316.50.

Cal Poly got a win in the first event tonight, the 500 free. Freshman Kieran McNulty hacked five seconds off of his high school best, winning the MPSF title with a 4:23.30. UCSB’s Dominic Falcon, the top returner from the A-final last year, was five seconds off of his 2020 time with a 4:26.92. He moved up from third, though, to second.

BYU closed the session with a big win in the 200 free relay, taking the event by over a second with a 19.19 anchor from Stirling. Josue Dominguez (19.68) and Brigham Harrison (19.78) both went under 20 seconds on the middle legs. UCSB was second in 1:20.38, while Cal Poly was third (1:20.44).

As BYU and Hawaii continue to battle tomorrow, Cal Poly moved from fourth into third tonight, with a 22.5-point cushion over UCSB.

Men’s Team Standings Through Day 2