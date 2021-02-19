Harnish Continues Georgia Mid-D Legacy, Alabama Claims Historic Sprint Wins

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

With day two of the SEC Championships wrapped, Courtney Harnish has continued the legacy of great Georgia mid-distance freestylers.

With names like Allison Schmitt, Shannon Vreeland, Morgan Scroggy, Melanie Margalis, Hali Flickinger and many more, Georgia has been nothing short of a powerhouse for the 200 and 500 free events especially. Harnish, tonight, won her third-consecutive SEC title in the 500 free.

Harnish has been steady for the Bulldogs during her collegiate career. Since 2006, Harnish is the only Georgia swimmer to win more than one 500 free in consecutive years, though, and the UGA women have taken the 500 free title 12 of the last 16 years.

Despite DQ’ing their 200 medley relay, Georgia has climbed back into second place in the team standings, just behind Florida.

Meanwhile, we saw a ‘would’ve won’ scenario, where Missouri senior Sarah Thompson posted the quickest time of the night out of the 50 free B-final. Her 21.57, nearly a best, would’ve taken the 50 by over a tenth; she slipped off the wall on her turn during prelims.

Alabama went 1-2 in the A-final, with junior Kalia Antoniou (21.69) climbing from t-13th last year to the win ahead of teammate and Indiana transfer Cora Dupre (21.82) as both went bests.

For Alabama, Antoniou was the first member of the Crimson Tide to win the 50 free since 1983. In the 200 free relay, she helped ‘Bama to another SEC title, which is their first also since 1983. Interim head coach Ozzie Quevedo has the Crimson Tide looking strong at third in the team standings so far.

Alabama and Mizzou were the only teams with more than two women breaking 22, slower than last year, which saw Auburn put together an SEC record relay (1:25.41) that would’ve won tonight’s final by over 1.5 seconds. Auburn had three 21’s and a 20.9 split on that relay.

This year, the Auburn relay touched second-to-last, gaining six seconds with a 1:31.80. While the 2020 Auburn team averaged 21.3s, the 2021 relay averaged 22.9s.

Check out all splits for the 200 free relay below, with lead-off legs demarcated:

200 FREE RELAY SPLITS

Alabama Cora Dupre 21.43 Alabama Morgan Scott 21.56 Missouri Sarah Thompson 21.65 *lead-off* Georgia Maxine Parker 21.65 Tennessee Bailey Grinter 21.68 Florida Talia Bates 21.68 Kentucky Riley Gaines 21.75 Arkansas Kobie Melton 21.76 Missouri Megan Keil 21.77 Alabama Kalia Antoniou 21.82 *lead-off* Missouri Amy Feddersen 21.85 South Carolina Janie Smith 21.88 Georgia Zoie Hartman 21.9 Tennessee Megan Sichterman 22.02 Florida Katie Mack 22.04 *lead-off* Tennessee Mona McSharry 22.07 *lead-off* Missouri Alex Moderski 22.09 Florida Gabrielle Hillis 22.10 Georgia Gabi Fa’Amausili 22.13 *lead-off* Alabama Flora Molnar 22.21 Tennessee Natalie Ungaretti 22.23 Kentucky Kaitlynn Wheeler 22.43 South Carolina Mari Kraus 22.46 LSU Olivia Taylor 22.48 Kentucky Sophie Sorenson 22.48 Arkansas Bella Cothern 22.50 LSU Katarina Milutinovich 22.51 *lead-off* Arkansas Emily Barclay 22.59 *lead-off* LSU Natalie Kucsan 22.59 Texas A&M Emma Stephenson 22.63 Auburn Emma Steckiel 22.68 *lead-off* Florida Kathleen Golding 22.68 Auburn Val Tarazi 22.71 Arkansas Molly Moore 22.74 South Carolina Emma Walker 22.81 Auburn Abigail Gibbons 22.84 Texas A&M Bobbi Kennett 22.89 *lead-off* Texas A&M Olivia Theall 22.91 Georgia Danielle Dellatorre 22.93 Kentucky Izzy Gati 23.03 *lead-off* Texas A&M Jing Quah 23.04 South Carolina Aubrey Chandler 23.05 *lead-off* LSU Summer Stanfield 23.07 Vanderbilt Chantal Jordan 23.19 Vanderbilt Gabriela Pierobon Mays 23.22 Vanderbilt Tonner Debeer 23.38 Vanderbilt Eleanor Beers 23.46 *lead-off* Auburn Elyssa Pardus 23.57

TEAM SCORES

