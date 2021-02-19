Harnish Continues Georgia Mid-D Legacy, Alabama Claims Historic Sprint Wins

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING
- Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (2020 results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets (UPDATED)
With day two of the SEC Championships wrapped, Courtney Harnish has continued the legacy of great Georgia mid-distance freestylers.
With names like Allison Schmitt, Shannon Vreeland, Morgan Scroggy, Melanie Margalis, Hali Flickinger and many more, Georgia has been nothing short of a powerhouse for the 200 and 500 free events especially. Harnish, tonight, won her third-consecutive SEC title in the 500 free.
Harnish has been steady for the Bulldogs during her collegiate career. Since 2006, Harnish is the only Georgia swimmer to win more than one 500 free in consecutive years, though, and the UGA women have taken the 500 free title 12 of the last 16 years.
Despite DQ’ing their 200 medley relay, Georgia has climbed back into second place in the team standings, just behind Florida.
Meanwhile, we saw a ‘would’ve won’ scenario, where Missouri senior Sarah Thompson posted the quickest time of the night out of the 50 free B-final. Her 21.57, nearly a best, would’ve taken the 50 by over a tenth; she slipped off the wall on her turn during prelims.
Alabama went 1-2 in the A-final, with junior Kalia Antoniou (21.69) climbing from t-13th last year to the win ahead of teammate and Indiana transfer Cora Dupre (21.82) as both went bests.
For Alabama, Antoniou was the first member of the Crimson Tide to win the 50 free since 1983. In the 200 free relay, she helped ‘Bama to another SEC title, which is their first also since 1983. Interim head coach Ozzie Quevedo has the Crimson Tide looking strong at third in the team standings so far.
Alabama and Mizzou were the only teams with more than two women breaking 22, slower than last year, which saw Auburn put together an SEC record relay (1:25.41) that would’ve won tonight’s final by over 1.5 seconds. Auburn had three 21’s and a 20.9 split on that relay.
This year, the Auburn relay touched second-to-last, gaining six seconds with a 1:31.80. While the 2020 Auburn team averaged 21.3s, the 2021 relay averaged 22.9s.
Check out all splits for the 200 free relay below, with lead-off legs demarcated:
200 FREE RELAY SPLITS
|Alabama
|Cora Dupre
|21.43
|Alabama
|Morgan Scott
|21.56
|Missouri
|Sarah Thompson
|21.65 *lead-off*
|Georgia
|Maxine Parker
|21.65
|Tennessee
|Bailey Grinter
|21.68
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|21.68
|Kentucky
|Riley Gaines
|21.75
|Arkansas
|Kobie Melton
|21.76
|Missouri
|Megan Keil
|21.77
|Alabama
|Kalia Antoniou
|21.82 *lead-off*
|Missouri
|Amy Feddersen
|21.85
|South Carolina
|Janie Smith
|21.88
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|21.9
|Tennessee
|Megan Sichterman
|22.02
|Florida
|Katie Mack
|22.04 *lead-off*
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|22.07 *lead-off*
|Missouri
|Alex Moderski
|22.09
|Florida
|Gabrielle Hillis
|22.10
|Georgia
|Gabi Fa’Amausili
|22.13 *lead-off*
|Alabama
|Flora Molnar
|22.21
|Tennessee
|Natalie Ungaretti
|22.23
|Kentucky
|Kaitlynn Wheeler
|22.43
|South Carolina
|Mari Kraus
|22.46
|LSU
|Olivia Taylor
|22.48
|Kentucky
|Sophie Sorenson
|22.48
|Arkansas
|Bella Cothern
|22.50
|LSU
|Katarina Milutinovich
|22.51 *lead-off*
|Arkansas
|Emily Barclay
|22.59 *lead-off*
|LSU
|Natalie Kucsan
|22.59
|Texas A&M
|Emma Stephenson
|22.63
|Auburn
|Emma Steckiel
|22.68 *lead-off*
|Florida
|Kathleen Golding
|22.68
|Auburn
|Val Tarazi
|22.71
|Arkansas
|Molly Moore
|22.74
|South Carolina
|Emma Walker
|22.81
|Auburn
|Abigail Gibbons
|22.84
|Texas A&M
|Bobbi Kennett
|22.89 *lead-off*
|Texas A&M
|Olivia Theall
|22.91
|Georgia
|Danielle Dellatorre
|22.93
|Kentucky
|Izzy Gati
|23.03 *lead-off*
|Texas A&M
|Jing Quah
|23.04
|South Carolina
|Aubrey Chandler
|23.05 *lead-off*
|LSU
|Summer Stanfield
|23.07
|Vanderbilt
|Chantal Jordan
|23.19
|Vanderbilt
|Gabriela Pierobon Mays
|23.22
|Vanderbilt
|Tonner Debeer
|23.38
|Vanderbilt
|Eleanor Beers
|23.46 *lead-off*
|Auburn
|Elyssa Pardus
|23.57
TEAM SCORES
Through day two finals
- Florida 393
- Georgia 362
- Alabama 345
- Tennessee 326
- Kentucky 318
- Texas A&M 253
- Arkansas 249
- Mizzou 236
- LSU 167
- Auburn 159
- South Carolina 134
- Vanderbilt 94