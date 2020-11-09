2020 ISL Match 10 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10
- Monday, November 9: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Aqua Centurions / Cali Condors / LA Current / London Roar
- Omega Results
We’ll get to see the Aqua Centurions, Cali Condors, LA Current and London Roar battle here in Budapest in the final regular-season match, with a semifinal bid on the line for the Aqua Centurions. They and the Toronto Titans are the bottom two teams of the squads able to make the semi-finals, so every point counts for the Italy-based bunch in this match #10.
Expected to help the AQC is Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini, the team captain who was ineligible to compete thus far after having tested positive for coronavirus. She is ready to roll, however, putting her racing cap on in the hopes of providing her squad the surge it needs on a weak women’s side thus far.
With match #9 running concurrently, all teams but DC Trident and NY Breakers are racing today and tomorrow, with the former’s ISL season having concluded with the squad mathematically precluded from moving on.
LANE ASSIGNMENTS
- 1 & 2 – LA Current (LAC)
- 3 & 4 – London Roar (LON)
- 5 & 6 – Cali Condors (CAC)
- 7 & 8 – Aqua Centurions (AQC)
Recap: Retta Race, Analysis: Jared Anderson
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
MEN’S 100 FLY
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
MEN’S 200 BACK
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
MEN’S 200 BREAST
POINTS UPDATE
WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
MEN’S 50 FREE
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
MEN’S 200 IM
WOMEN’S 200 IM
MEN’S 50 BREAST
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST
POINTS UPDATE
MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
MEN’S 50 BACK
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
MEN’S 400 FREE
WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE
Oh those startlists… London really said we’re gunna rest huh
Yeah. Cali also resting in some events.
Wait pellegrini is back?! Love to see it and look forward to seeing her in the *checks notes* 200m backstroke…
Hate to be the one to ask for a link but I don’t have cbs all access sooo
https://island.isl.global/