2020 ISL Match 10 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

We’ll get to see the Aqua Centurions, Cali Condors, LA Current and London Roar battle here in Budapest in the final regular-season match, with a semifinal bid on the line for the Aqua Centurions. They and the Toronto Titans are the bottom two teams of the squads able to make the semi-finals, so every point counts for the Italy-based bunch in this match #10.

Expected to help the AQC is Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini, the team captain who was ineligible to compete thus far after having tested positive for coronavirus.  She is ready to roll, however, putting her racing cap on in the hopes of providing her squad the surge it needs on a weak women’s side thus far.

With match #9 running concurrently, all teams but DC Trident and NY Breakers are racing today and tomorrow, with the former’s ISL season having concluded with the squad mathematically precluded from moving on.

START LISTS

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

  • 1 & 2 – LA Current (LAC)
  • 3 & 4 – London Roar (LON)
  • 5 & 6 – Cali Condors (CAC)
  • 7 & 8 – Aqua Centurions (AQC)

Recap: Retta Race, Analysis: Jared Anderson

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

MEN’S 200 BACK

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

MEN’S 200 BREAST

POINTS UPDATE

WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

MEN’S 50 FREE

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S  200 IM

WOMEN’S  200 IM

MEN’S 50 BREAST

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

POINTS UPDATE

MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

MEN’S 50 BACK

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

MEN’S 400 FREE

WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE

 

Sapnu puas
20 minutes ago

Oh those startlists… London really said we’re gunna rest huh

1
0
ZanBai
Reply to  Sapnu puas
15 minutes ago

Yeah. Cali also resting in some events.

0
0
Sapnu puas
14 minutes ago

Wait pellegrini is back?! Love to see it and look forward to seeing her in the *checks notes* 200m backstroke…

0
0
MX4x50relay
9 minutes ago

Hate to be the one to ask for a link but I don’t have cbs all access sooo

1
0
Rube
Reply to  MX4x50relay
5 minutes ago

https://island.isl.global/

0
0
