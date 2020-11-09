Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL Match 9 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 International Swimming League – Match 9

Match 9 is the 1st ISL match out of 2 today – the last 2 regular-season matches which will ultimately decide who moves onto the semifinals. 

All 4 teams in match 9 have a generally secure spot in the semifinals, but this match will determine their league standings going into the post-meet matchups. Currently, Energy Standard is tied for 2nd with the Cali Condors, Iron is tied for 4th with LA Current, and the Tokyo Frog Kings are tied for 6th place with the Toronto Titans. No matter the outcome, this will be a tie breaker for the Tokyo Frog Kings and the Toronto Titans.

You can read a full preview of this match here.

Recap: Annika Johnson, Live Analysis: Ben Dornan

Women’s 100 Butterfly

 

Men’s 100 Butterfly

 

Women’s 200 Backstroke

 

Men’s 200 Backstroke

 

Points Update

 

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

 

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

 

Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

 

Men’s 50 Freestyle

 

Women’s 50 Freestyle

 

Points Update

 

Men’s 200IM

 

Women’s 200IM

 

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

 

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

 

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

 

Points Update

 

Women’s 50 Backstroke

 

Men’s 50 Backstroke

 

Women’s 400 Freestyle

 

Men’s 400 Freestyle

 

Points Update

 

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay

 

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

 

Total Points After Day 1

 

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay*

*In case of a Team tie only.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
octopus
8 minutes ago

Crazy schedule: this is a rematch of the previous round except TOK instead of DCT. Iron swam against DCT 3 times and never with LAC.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!