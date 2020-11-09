2020 ISL Match 9 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 International Swimming League – Match 9

Match 9 is the 1st ISL match out of 2 today – the last 2 regular-season matches which will ultimately decide who moves onto the semifinals.

All 4 teams in match 9 have a generally secure spot in the semifinals, but this match will determine their league standings going into the post-meet matchups. Currently, Energy Standard is tied for 2nd with the Cali Condors, Iron is tied for 4th with LA Current, and the Tokyo Frog Kings are tied for 6th place with the Toronto Titans. No matter the outcome, this will be a tie breaker for the Tokyo Frog Kings and the Toronto Titans.

You can read a full preview of this match here.

Recap: Annika Johnson, Live Analysis: Ben Dornan

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Points Update

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Men’s 50 Freestyle

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Points Update

Men’s 200IM

Women’s 200IM

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Points Update

Women’s 50 Backstroke

Men’s 50 Backstroke

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Men’s 400 Freestyle

Points Update

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Total Points After Day 1

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay*

*In case of a Team tie only.