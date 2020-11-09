Bucknell University Adds NCAP’s Chris Kopac for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chris Kopac of Riverside High School and Nation’s Capital Swim Club has verbally committed to Bucknell University for fall 2021.

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University! Big thanks to my family, coaches and teammates who have gotten me to this point. Go Bison!!🔶🔷🔶🔷🐃

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:44.05

500 free – 4:35.20

1000 free – 9:33.85

200 fly – 1:55.80

200 IM – 1:54.19

400 IM – 4:07.44

Kopac specializes in distance events and projects as a mid-distance freestyler/IMer. At the 2020 Virginia HS 5A State Championships, Kopac was an A-finalist in the 200 IM and 500 free. In the 200 IM, he registered a lifetime best 1:54.19 to take fifth overall, while he was eighth in the 500 (4:43.17). In the IM, he dropped over three seconds from the HS 4A State meet in 2019.

Bucknell is led in distance free by senior Mitch Gavars, who went 4:29.8 in the 500 free last season; Kopac would’ve been #3 on the roster in the 500 during the 2019-20 season with his best time. Matthew McGooey, who graduated after last season, was their top IMer (1:48.2/3:54.6), while they return juniors Sean Quinn (1:49.5/3:58.7) and Carter Weiland (1:50.8/3:56.7).

Kopac joins Andy Dorsel and Will Hedges in Bucknell’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.