Bucknell Adds 1:49 200 IMer Andy Dorsel to Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimMAC’s Andy Dorsel has verbally committed to Bucknell University in the Patriot League for next fall. He’s a senior at Charlotte Latin High School in Charlotte, N.C.

I am very excited to continue my academic and athletic careers at Bucknell University. I am grateful for the opportunity and I am looking forward to the next 4 years. Go Bison!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:41.77

100 breast – 57.19

200 breast – 2:05.26

100 fly – 49.83

200 fly – 1:49.09

200 IM – 1:49.92

400 IM – 3:55.52

Dorsel is the two-time defending 200 IM champion at the North Carolina Independent HS Championships, and he’s the defending champion in the 100 breast, too. At the 2020 meet, he won the 200 IM by over seven seconds.

A strong butterflier and breaststroker, Dorsel is most potent in the IMs, and he’s already sub-1:50 in the 200 IM. That 200 IM lifetime best came post-quarantine, as he clocked it at the SwimMAC Summer Splash at the end of August.

Last season, Dorsel would’ve been Bucknell’s best 200 butterflier and second-best 400 IMer. He also would’ve ranked third on the roster in both breaststrokes and the 100 fly.

The Bucknell men finished fourth in the conference at the 2020 Patriot League Championships. Dorsel would’ve been a big contributor; he would’ve made A-finals in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly as well as B-finals in the 100 fly and both breaststrokes.

Dorsel joins 56.2/2:03 breaststroker Will Hedges in Bucknell’s class of 2025 on the men’s side.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.