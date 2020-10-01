Chalmers Absent From 2020 South Aussie State C’shps

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, October 2nd – Sunday, October 4th

SAALC, Oaklands Park, SA, AUS

SCM (25m)

The 2020 South Australia State Short Course Championships for the 14 and older age set are set to kick off tomorrow, October 2nd in Oaklands Park.

Reigning 100m freestyle Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers is not listed among the entries, although several members of his Marion Swimming Club will indeed be competing at their home pool.

Among them is 26-year-old Olympic finalist Madi Wilson, with the versatile ace taking on the 100m fly and 400m free. Both are off-events for the backstroke ace who has turned on her sprint freestyle since Rio.

Her prelims effort as a member of Australia’s women’s 4 x 200m free relay at the 2019 World Championships helped set the final foursome up for success in the form of a new World Record en route to gold.

Another Olympic finalist in the form of 30-year-old Travis Mahoney is entered at this South Aussie meet, carrying a hefty schedule of events including the 50m/100m/200m back, 200m IM, 50m breast, and 100m free.

Leiston Pickett is one to watch as well, with the 28-year-old entered in the trio of breaststroke events, but also the 100m IM and 100m free.