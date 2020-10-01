Canadian Olympic Trials Qualifier Olivia Clarino Commits to Eastern Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Clarino of Toronto, Canada has verbally committed to swim at Eastern Michigan University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She is in her final year at Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute and she swims year-round at the Toronto Swim Club. She previously swam at North York Aquatic Club under Coach Murray Drudge.

I chose Eastern Michigan because the girls on the team made me feel at home even though I never got the chance to visit the campus or the pool due to the pandemic!! Coach Derek at Eastern Michigan also made a much appreciated effort to get to know all aspects of me, including getting to know my coach, Bill, and my family!!

Clarino most recently competed at the Winter Ontario Youth Junior Championships in early March. There, she swam the 100 and 200 fly and the 200 and 400 IM, earning a spot in finals of the fly events and the 400 IM. She finished 6th in the 100 fly (1:03.37), 7th in the 200 fly (2:21.17), and 5th in the 400 IM (5:09.63). She swam a new personal best time in the 200 fly, qualifying for the Canadian Olympic Trials.

Last April, Clarino was a 3x finalist at the Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships. She swam the 100 fly, the 200 fly, and the 400 IM. She dropped 1.19 seconds from her prelims 100 fly time, finishing 5th overall with a new personal best time of 1:03.34. She finished 5th in the 200 fly and 8th in the 400 IM. Her prelims 400 IM time of 5:07.20 was a best time.

Top LCM Times (Converted to SCY):

100 fly – 1:03.3 (55.52)

200 fly – 2:21.1 (2:04.51)

200 IM – 2:27.1 (2:09.55)

400 IM – 5:07.2 (4:30.82)

200 free – 2:12.4 (1:56.07)

400 free – 4:39.5 (5:12.66)

Eastern Michigan will welcome the Canadian swimmer in the fall of 2021. Clarino’s converted times would have made her one of the team’s top 100 butterfliers and 400 IMers during the 2019-2020 season. Her 100 fly would have been ranked second behind Ali Staver, while her 400 IM would have been 4th behind Riley Hoffman, Carlee Jones, and Sydney Thomas. Clarino would have likely earned a spot in the B-final of the 100 fly and the 400 IM at the 2020 Mid-American Conference Championships.

Clarino will be joining breaststroke and IM specialist Abby Szadorski as a member of the class of 2025.

Eastern Michigan has frequently recruited from Ontario, which is not far away from the school’s Ypsilanti campus. The school’s roster has 3 Ontarians on their roster already for the 2020-2021 season.

