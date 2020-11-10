Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: Kennedy Noble on Sticking With Swimming After Burnout at a Young Age

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Kennedy Noblethe #9 recruit in the class of 2022. Noble talks about what made her fall in love with swimming… and what didn’t. She actually quit for a period when she was young because she wasn’t enjoying it, but later came back with a new attitude and new coach. Noble also takes us through what having a mom who was in the UFC is like.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

