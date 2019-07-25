2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 6 Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The day 6 prelims session of the 2019 FINA World Championships will feature the men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, women’s 800 free, and men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay.

Speaking realistically, only about half of those World Records are in danger (sorry, Phelps). Unless Ledecky makes a ridiculous rebound, the women’s 800 free is safe. The suited men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay is also quite safe, though the men’s 100 fly and 50 freestyle records have to face an oncoming Caeleb Dressel, and the women’s 50 fly showcases its own record holder in Sarah Sjostrom.

Day 5 of the 2019 FINA World Championships was pretty exciting: First, Boglarka Kapas made it a Hungarian sweep taking gold in the women’s 200 butterfly. Caeleb Dressel and Kyle Chalmers went head-to-head in the men’s 100 free with Dressel barely getting the better of Chalmers in a new American Record time of 46.96 to Chalmers’ 47.08. Matthew Wilson tied the World Record in the men’s 200 breaststroke in the second semifinal. Co-World Record holder Ippei Watanabe of Japan nearly chased down Wilson in the final stretch. In the final event, both Australia and the United States broke the World Record in the women’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay, but Australia got the gold.

So, are you ready for more?

Day 6 Morning Events:

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Prelims

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Prelims

Men’s 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay – Prelims

The men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 freestyle, and women’s 50 butterfly will all advance the top 16 swimmers to the semifinals tonight. From there, the top 8 qualifiers will race in the championship final tomorrow. The 800 freestyle will advance only the top 8 to the final tonight, but the top 12 will punch their ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The women’s 800 free, meanwhile, will advance the top 8 qualifiers to the final tomorrow evening.

Day 6 Morning Session’s Top Storylines to Follow: