Phelps sobre el récord de Milak: “no puedo estar más contento de como lo hizo”

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 6 Preview This morning’s prelims session will feature the men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, women’s 800 free, and men’s 800 free relay.

2019 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap Team USA’s Chase Kalisz swims his first individual final of the meet tonight as he competes for back-to-back 200 IM titles.