Resultados mundial día 4: récord mundial de Milak y el triunfo de Italia

2019 World Championships: Blume, Medeiros Scratch 100 Free Prelims on Day 5 Pernille Blume, the #5 seed in the women’s 100 freestyle in Gwangju with an entry time of 52.72, has scratched out of heats.

2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 4 Results The queen of the 200 free, Federica Pellegrini, upset a lot of Pick ‘Em entries on day 4 of the contest.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 5 Preview Today’s morning session features prelims of the women’s 100 free, women’s and men’s 200 breast, men’s 200 back, women’s 800, and women’s 4 x 200 free relay.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Get hype: Kristof Milak swims the 200 fly, Caeleb Dressel swims the 100 free after going a 47.32 in prelims, and Sun Yang races for his third gold medal.

Vlad Morozov Hints at Focusing on 50, Dropping 100 for Tokyo Olympics After missing the semi-finals of the men’s 100 free for the 2nd-straight World Championship meet, Vlad Morozov pondered his future in the event.

Kristof Milak Slaughters Phelps’ 200 Fly World Record In 1:50.73 Kristof Milak broke Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old world record in the 200 butterfly by almost eight-tenths of a second in a time of 1:50.73.