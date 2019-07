Adam Peaty destroza su récord del mundo en 100 braza con 56.88 (video)

Australia Collects More Golds From Night 1 In Gwangju Than All Of Budapest With Ariarne Titmus’ 400m free stunner and gold in the women’s 4x100m free relay, Australia leads the overall World Championships medal table in Gwangju.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Adam Peaty chases 56 in the 100 breaststroke. Katie Ledecky and Sun Yang try to defend their titles in the 400 free. 4 x 100 freestyle relays up for grabs.