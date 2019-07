Mundial Gwangju día 1: Ariarne Titmus destrona por fin a Katie Ledecky

Watch Adam Peaty Swim 56.88 For New 100 Breaststroke World Record After posting a very fast yet relaxed 57.59 in the morning prelims of the 100 breaststroke, Adam Peaty unleashed an incredible 56.88 in the semifinals.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Adam Peaty chases 56 in the 100 breaststroke. Katie Ledecky and Sun Yang try to defend their titles in the 400 free. 4 x 100 freestyle relays up for grabs.

Watch Day 1 Finals Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships Watch Sun Yang defend his title in the 400 freestyle, Ariarne Titmus dethrone Katie Ledecky, and Adam Peaty’s 56.88 World Record in the 100 breaststroke!

Mack Horton Si Astiene Dal Cerimoniale Di Premiazione Per Protesta Contro Yang Dopo aver conquistato la medaglia d’argento nei 400 stile, Mack Horton si astiene dal podio per protesta contro Sun Yang

ASIA: Ye Shiwen Re-Emerges as Medal Contender in 200 IM If she reaches the podium, this would be her first major international medal since she won her Olympic 200 IM and 400 IM golds in 2012.

Mack Horton Abstains from 400 Free Podium Celebrations in Protest of Sun Yang “I just won’t share a podium with someone who behaves in the way he does,” the Australian Horton said after the race.

Adam Peaty Shatters 100 Breast World Record With Historic 56.88 Adam Peaty became the first man to break 57 seconds in the 100 breaststroke with a world record 56.88 in the semi-finals in Gwangju.