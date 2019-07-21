Watch Adam Peaty Swim 56.88 For New 100 Breaststroke World Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After posting a very fast yet seemingly relaxed 57.59 in the morning prelims of the 100 breaststroke, Adam Peaty unleashed an incredible 56.88 in the second semifinal heat to shave fully 22/100ths from his previous World Record of 57.10, set in 2018 at the European Championships.

The British breaststroke icon has been redefining the limits of the stroke ever since 2015 when he became the first man under 58 in the 100 breast with a 57.92.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Peaty won the gold medal in an otherworldly 57.13, which stood for two years before he bested it in 2018. Now, with a 56.88 to his name, Peaty has completed “Project 56,” which he first mentioned in 2017 in the lead up to the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Now, Peaty is both the only swimmer to break 58 and 57 in the 100 meter breaststroke.

Skip ahead to 7:50 if you only want to see Peaty’s race.

A comparison of Peaty’s splits from the 2018 European Championships and today’s 2019 World Championships reveals Peaty has improved both front-end and closing speed.

PEATY, 2018 EUROS PEATY, 2019 WORLDS 26.75 26.63 30.35 30.25 57.10 56.88

Peaty now owns the 16 fastest swims in history in the event, and 18 of the top-20.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE, ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS TO FINAL (7/22/2019)