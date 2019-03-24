Shymanovich Scorches 58.29 1Breast; #2 Performer All-Time

2019 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – MARSEILLE

Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich already turned in one impressive 100m breaststroke performance today while competing in Marseille, but the 24-year-old took things to an even more eye-popping level with his final appearance.

Entering Marseille, Shymanovich’s personal best and Belarusian National Record in the 100m breast event stood at the 59.40 registered at the 2018 Belarus National Championships. Prior to that, his previous best was the 59.84 he put up at the 2018 European Championships in prelims. There he went on to produce a slower 1:00.14 in semi-finals to miss out of the Glasgow final.

Fast forward to today, however, and Shymanovich produced the swim of his life, crushing a new meet record mark of 58.79 in this morning’s prelims. Splitting 27.34/31.45, Shymanovich laid waste to the morning field to take the top spot and punch a time worthy of qualifying for this summer’s World Championships.

But, Shymanovich had designs on dropping his newly-minted Belarusian National Record even further, punching a mercilessly fast mark of 58.29 to take gold and further establish himself among the event’s greats.

His morning time had already checked in as the 24th fastest performance ever, but his 58.29 now enters the books as the 13th fastest performance of all-time.

With British Olympic champion Adam Peaty owning the top 12 times in history, this means Shymanovich now shimmied his way into #2 on the all-time performers list.

Shyumanovich’s splits tonight were a crippling 26.92 on the way out and 31.37 on the way home to give us his 58.29. It’s not every day a swimmer wins a 100m by 2 1/2 seconds, but that’s what this Belarusian did tonight.