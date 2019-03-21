FFN Golden Tour: Toussaint’s First Meet After Being Cleared

2019 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – MARSEILLE

The “Meeting International de Marseille FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat ” will take place this weekend from Friday, March 22nd through Sunday, March 24th, with the competition representing the 2nd stop on the Golden Tour.

American swimmers Kathleen Baker and Kendyl Stewart are among the entrants in the meet, as are Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu and Spaniard Mireia Belmonte.

Serbia’s Youth Olympic Games medalist Anja Crevar is set to take to the pool, along with French national record holder Charlotte Bonnet.

Not to be ignored are Greece’s Apostolos Cristou, Australia’s Maddie Gough, Britain’s Georgia Davies, along with Dutch athletes Jesse Puts, Tes Schouten and Kira Toussaint. For Toussaint, this weekend’s meet represents her first meet after having been cleared by FINA for a doping test positive test that wound up being negative.

With next month representing most nations’ championships, which double as World Championships quaifying meets, we’re expecting some subdueed performances as swimmers have not yet tapered.