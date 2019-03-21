SwimSwam Readers Predict NCAA Women’s D1 Championships

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
The concept of “the wisdom of the crowd” has existed since Aristotle. Let’s apply that wisdom to a swim meet. With the pick’em entries closed and the everyone’s entries now published we can take a look at what the sum of the SwimSwam readership thinks is going to happen.
There are no 100% unanimous favorites this year. Lilly King‘s 100 breast is the closest. She was picked first by 419 of 421 entries that filled out a 100 breast pick. Ella Eastin‘s 400 IM was the next most popular pick with 416 of 420 picks.
The most divisive individual event was the 500 free. The top picked swimmer there was Cierra Runge of Arizona St. Runge ended up with 38% of all 1st place picks. Lauren Pitzer of Stanford was next most popular with 29% of picks. Katie Drabot of Stanford (11%), Courtney Harnish of Georgia (10%), Joanna Evans of Texas (8%), Kirsten Jacobsen of Arizona (2%), Brooke Forde of Stanford (1%), and Ally McHugh of Penn State (1%) were also popular picks. There were 5 more athletes that were picked first at least once.
The most divisive relay was the 200 medley relay. The most popular pick there was Tennessee (40% 1st place picks), but Indiana (22%), Cal (17%), NC State (16%), Michigan (2%), and Stanford (2%) also got a decent number of first place picks as well.
The most popular 1st place pick in a relay was Cal in the 400 free relay. Cal was picked to win that event by 92% of entries.
A summary of the picks in each event is in the table below.
Picks Summary
0% means someone picked them, but it rounded to less than 1%. A blank means no one picked them in that position. Swimmers not listed weren’t picked anywhere in the top 4 by anyone.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|800 Free Relay
|Stanford
|77%
|21%
|2%
|0%
|800 Free Relay
|California
|23%
|74%
|3%
|0%
|800 Free Relay
|Tennessee
|1%
|0%
|11%
|18%
|800 Free Relay
|Michigan
|0%
|3%
|54%
|20%
|800 Free Relay
|Southern California
|0%
|11%
|12%
|800 Free Relay
|Texas A&M
|2%
|17%
|38%
|800 Free Relay
|Virginia
|0%
|1%
|6%
|800 Free Relay
|Texas
|1%
|3%
|800 Free Relay
|North Carolina State
|0%
|1%
|800 Free Relay
|Auburn
|0%
|800 Free Relay
|Louisville
|1%
|800 Free Relay
|Kentucky
|1%
|800 Free Relay
|Georgia
|1%
|200 Free Relay
|California
|77%
|18%
|5%
|0%
|200 Free Relay
|North Carolina State
|14%
|29%
|35%
|14%
|200 Free Relay
|Tennessee
|6%
|40%
|25%
|18%
|200 Free Relay
|Texas
|2%
|7%
|19%
|27%
|200 Free Relay
|Stanford
|1%
|4%
|9%
|13%
|200 Free Relay
|Michigan
|1%
|2%
|8%
|21%
|200 Free Relay
|Southern California
|0%
|200 Free Relay
|Louisville
|0%
|1%
|3%
|200 Free Relay
|North Carolina
|0%
|200 Free Relay
|Auburn
|3%
|500 Free
|Runge, Cierra; Arizona St
|38%
|21%
|19%
|11%
|500 Free
|Pitzer, Lauren; Stanford
|29%
|35%
|18%
|11%
|500 Free
|Drabot, Katherine; Stanford
|11%
|7%
|6%
|2%
|500 Free
|Harnish, Courtney; Georgia
|10%
|18%
|19%
|20%
|500 Free
|Evans, Joanna; Texas
|8%
|11%
|20%
|22%
|500 Free
|Jacobsen, Kirsten; Arizona
|2%
|3%
|6%
|8%
|500 Free
|Forde, Brooke; Stanford
|1%
|2%
|2%
|2%
|500 Free
|McHugh, Allyson; Penn St
|1%
|1%
|1%
|500 Free
|Braswell, Leah; Florida
|0%
|1%
|2%
|5%
|500 Free
|Stevens, Leah; Stanford
|0%
|1%
|1%
|1%
|500 Free
|Tankersley, Morgan; Stanford
|0%
|1%
|5%
|500 Free
|Madden, Paige; Virginia
|0%
|0%
|1%
|500 Free
|Wright, Madison; Southern Cali
|0%
|500 Free
|Nack, Chantal; Minnesota
|1%
|2%
|6%
|500 Free
|Bi, Yirong; Michigan
|1%
|1%
|3%
|500 Free
|Moore, Kathleen; NC State
|0%
|500 Free
|Padington, Mackenzie; Minnesota
|1%
|1%
|500 Free
|Pfeifer, Genevieve; Texas
|0%
|1%
|500 Free
|Hines, Phoebe; Hawaii
|0%
|1%
|500 Free
|Freriks, Geena; Kentucky
|0%
|0%
|500 Free
|Byrnes, Megan; Stanford
|0%
|500 Free
|Holub, Tamila; NC State
|0%
|500 Free
|Luther, Dakota; Georgia
|0%
|500 Free
|Cox, Hannah; Arizona
|1%
|200 IM
|Eastin, Ella; Stanford
|65%
|5%
|1%
|1%
|200 IM
|Pickrem, Sydney; Texas A&M
|22%
|50%
|17%
|7%
|200 IM
|Small, Meghan; Tennessee
|8%
|26%
|34%
|18%
|200 IM
|Nelson, Elizabeth; Wisconsin
|2%
|11%
|16%
|22%
|200 IM
|Hansson, Louise; Southern Cali
|1%
|3%
|10%
|17%
|200 IM
|Haughey, Siobhan; Michigan
|1%
|4%
|18%
|25%
|200 IM
|Pearl, Vanessa; Florida
|0%
|0%
|1%
|200 IM
|King, Lillia; Indiana
|0%
|1%
|1%
|200 IM
|Vose, Kirsten; Southern Cali
|0%
|200 IM
|Seidt, Asia; Kentucky
|1%
|1%
|1%
|200 IM
|Andison, Bailey; Indiana
|0%
|1%
|3%
|200 IM
|Ivey, Isabel; California
|1%
|2%
|200 IM
|Barksdale, Emily; South Carolina
|0%
|1%
|200 IM
|Poole, Julia; NC State
|0%
|200 IM
|Darcel, Sarah; California
|1%
|50 Free
|Weitzeil, Abbigail; California
|73%
|25%
|2%
|50 Free
|Brown, Erika; Tennessee
|23%
|66%
|9%
|1%
|50 Free
|Comerford, Mallory; Louisville
|3%
|7%
|63%
|15%
|50 Free
|Perry, Ky-lee; NC State
|0%
|1%
|8%
|21%
|50 Free
|TRANSOM, LATICIA-LEIGH; Southern Cali
|0%
|50 Free
|Hopkin, Anna; Arkansas
|1%
|11%
|24%
|50 Free
|Bilquist, Amy; California
|1%
|4%
|24%
|50 Free
|MacNeil, Margaret; Michigan
|0%
|2%
|11%
|50 Free
|Ariola, Grace; Texas
|1%
|2%
|50 Free
|Hill, Morgan; Virginia
|0%
|1%
|50 Free
|Alons, Kylee; NC State
|0%
|50 Free
|Ciesla, Marta; Southern Cali
|0%
|50 Free
|DeLoof, Catherine; Michigan
|0%
|50 Free
|Banic, Madeline; Tennessee
|0%
|400 Medley Relay
|California
|62%
|31%
|6%
|1%
|400 Medley Relay
|Indiana
|31%
|37%
|24%
|5%
|400 Medley Relay
|Michigan
|2%
|17%
|39%
|23%
|400 Medley Relay
|Stanford
|2%
|7%
|7%
|10%
|400 Medley Relay
|North Carolina State
|1%
|4%
|12%
|32%
|400 Medley Relay
|Tennessee
|1%
|3%
|8%
|21%
|400 Medley Relay
|Southern California
|0%
|1%
|1%
|400 Medley Relay
|Texas
|1%
|1%
|1%
|400 Medley Relay
|Louisville
|0%
|3%
|6%
|400 Medley Relay
|Texas A&M
|0%
|400 Medley Relay
|Virginia
|0%
|400 IM
|Eastin, Ella; Stanford
|99%
|1%
|0%
|0%
|400 IM
|Forde, Brooke; Stanford
|0%
|61%
|32%
|5%
|400 IM
|Pickrem, Sydney; Texas A&M
|0%
|34%
|54%
|7%
|400 IM
|Pearl, Vanessa; Florida
|0%
|0%
|1%
|13%
|400 IM
|Moore, Kathleen; NC State
|0%
|0%
|1%
|400 IM
|Anderson, Jordan; Utah
|0%
|400 IM
|Barksdale, Emily; South Carolina
|4%
|7%
|37%
|400 IM
|Andison, Bailey; Indiana
|1%
|4%
|27%
|400 IM
|Darcel, Sarah; California
|1%
|3%
|400 IM
|Szekely, Alexandra; Stanford
|1%
|1%
|400 IM
|McHugh, Allyson; Penn St
|1%
|1%
|400 IM
|Gyorgy, Reka; Virginia Tech
|0%
|400 IM
|Cieplucha, Tessa; Tennessee
|1%
|400 IM
|Sheridan, Calypso; Northwestern
|1%
|400 IM
|Muzzy, Emma; NC State
|1%
|400 IM
|Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika; Texas A&M
|0%
|400 IM
|Stevens, Leah; Stanford
|0%
|400 IM
|Jahns, Anna; NC State
|0%
|100 Fly
|Hansson, Louise; Southern Cali
|69%
|22%
|7%
|1%
|100 Fly
|MacNeil, Margaret; Michigan
|19%
|32%
|37%
|7%
|100 Fly
|Brown, Erika; Tennessee
|10%
|40%
|42%
|7%
|100 Fly
|McLaughlin, Kathryn; California
|1%
|5%
|11%
|61%
|100 Fly
|Rule, Remedy; Texas
|0%
|1%
|100 Fly
|Ivey, Isabel; California
|0%
|1%
|4%
|100 Fly
|Tetzloff, Alyssa; Auburn
|0%
|1%
|3%
|100 Fly
|Alons, Kylee; NC State
|0%
|100 Fly
|Oglesby, Grace; Louisville
|0%
|13%
|100 Fly
|Hill, Morgan; Virginia
|2%
|100 Fly
|Ochitwa, Ann; Missouri
|1%
|100 Fly
|Burchill, Veronica; Georgia
|1%
|100 Fly
|Vereb, Joelle; Virginia Tech
|0%
|200 Free
|Comerford, Mallory; Louisville
|82%
|14%
|2%
|1%
|200 Free
|Ruck, Taylor; Stanford
|9%
|33%
|24%
|18%
|200 Free
|Haughey, Siobhan; Michigan
|5%
|31%
|40%
|14%
|200 Free
|Weitzeil, Abbigail; California
|3%
|20%
|21%
|27%
|200 Free
|DeLoof, Catherine; Michigan
|0%
|2%
|8%
|24%
|200 Free
|McLaughlin, Kathryn; California
|0%
|3%
|10%
|200 Free
|TRANSOM, LATICIA-LEIGH; Southern Cali
|0%
|200 Free
|Pitzer, Lauren; Stanford
|1%
|0%
|0%
|200 Free
|Falconer, Erin; Auburn
|0%
|1%
|200 Free
|Small, Meghan; Tennessee
|0%
|1%
|200 Free
|Drabot, Katherine; Stanford
|1%
|2%
|200 Free
|Harnish, Courtney; Georgia
|0%
|1%
|200 Free
|Runge, Cierra; Arizona St
|0%
|0%
|200 Free
|Madden, Paige; Virginia
|0%
|200 Free
|Neumann, Robin; California
|1%
|200 Free
|Dolan, Abigail; Notre Dame
|0%
|200 Free
|Evans, Joanna; Texas
|0%
|200 Free
|Freriks, Geena; Kentucky
|0%
|100 Breast
|King, Lillia; Indiana
|100%
|0%
|100 Breast
|Tucker, Miranda; Michigan
|0%
|6%
|13%
|20%
|100 Breast
|Vose, Kirsten; Southern Cali
|0%
|0%
|100 Breast
|Hansson, Sophie; NC State
|57%
|25%
|11%
|100 Breast
|Belousova, Anna; Texas A&M
|27%
|30%
|21%
|100 Breast
|Popov, Nikol; Tennessee
|7%
|20%
|23%
|100 Breast
|Duncan, Delaney; Eastern Mich
|1%
|6%
|12%
|100 Breast
|Kozelsky, Lindsey; Minnesota
|1%
|3%
|6%
|100 Breast
|Scott, Riley; Southern Cali
|0%
|1%
|0%
|100 Breast
|Wenger, Alexis; Virginia
|1%
|2%
|100 Breast
|Bartel, Zoe; Stanford
|0%
|1%
|100 Breast
|Hulkko, Ida; Florida St
|0%
|1%
|100 Breast
|Kansakoski, Silja; Arizona St
|1%
|100 Breast
|Peplowski, Noelle; Indiana
|0%
|100 Breast
|Spradley, Summer; LSU
|0%
|100 Breast
|Calegan, Olivia; NC State
|0%
|100 Breast
|Munson, Rachel; Minnesota
|0%
|100 Breast
|Bonnett, Bailey; Kentucky
|0%
|100 Breast
|Zhao, Grace; Stanford
|0%
|100 Back
|Nelson, Elizabeth; Wisconsin
|86%
|9%
|3%
|1%
|100 Back
|Ruck, Taylor; Stanford
|8%
|40%
|32%
|12%
|100 Back
|Bilquist, Amy; California
|5%
|33%
|38%
|19%
|100 Back
|MacNeil, Margaret; Michigan
|1%
|15%
|17%
|40%
|100 Back
|Haan, Elise; NC State
|0%
|3%
|3%
|2%
|100 Back
|Seidt, Asia; Kentucky
|0%
|1%
|2%
|3%
|100 Back
|Adams, Claire; Texas
|0%
|3%
|9%
|100 Back
|Dressel, Sherridon; Florida
|2%
|8%
|100 Back
|Tetzloff, Alyssa; Auburn
|1%
|5%
|100 Back
|Hynes, Haley; Missouri
|0%
|0%
|100 Back
|Nordmann, Lucie; Stanford
|0%
|0%
|100 Back
|Perry, Ky-lee; NC State
|0%
|200 Medley Relay
|Tennessee
|40%
|32%
|15%
|6%
|200 Medley Relay
|Indiana
|22%
|27%
|23%
|15%
|200 Medley Relay
|California
|17%
|14%
|16%
|17%
|200 Medley Relay
|North Carolina State
|16%
|17%
|27%
|20%
|200 Medley Relay
|Stanford
|2%
|5%
|7%
|9%
|200 Medley Relay
|Michigan
|2%
|4%
|10%
|25%
|200 Medley Relay
|Southern California
|0%
|1%
|1%
|200 Medley Relay
|Virginia
|1%
|1%
|6%
|200 Medley Relay
|Florida
|1%
|200 Medley Relay
|Texas
|1%
|200 Medley Relay
|Louisville
|0%
|1650 Free
|McHugh, Allyson; Penn St
|67%
|17%
|5%
|5%
|1650 Free
|Stevens, Leah; Stanford
|12%
|21%
|24%
|20%
|1650 Free
|Hines, Phoebe; Hawaii
|12%
|40%
|21%
|12%
|1650 Free
|Runge, Cierra; Arizona St
|6%
|13%
|23%
|20%
|1650 Free
|Kowal, Molly; Ohio St
|1%
|3%
|12%
|17%
|1650 Free
|Braswell, Leah; Florida
|1%
|1%
|2%
|6%
|1650 Free
|Byrnes, Megan; Stanford
|1%
|5%
|9%
|12%
|1650 Free
|Evans, Joanna; Texas
|1%
|1%
|2%
|3%
|1650 Free
|Holub, Tamila; NC State
|0%
|2%
|1650 Free
|Jahns, Anna; NC State
|0%
|1650 Free
|McMahon, Kensey; Alabama
|0%
|1650 Free
|Tankersley, Morgan; Stanford
|1%
|1650 Free
|Cox, Hannah; Arizona
|1%
|1%
|1650 Free
|Bi, Yirong; Michigan
|0%
|1%
|1650 Free
|Schmidt, Sierra; Michigan
|0%
|0%
|1650 Free
|Freriks, Geena; Kentucky
|0%
|1650 Free
|Sargent, Makayla; NC State
|0%
|1650 Free
|Jernberg, Cassandra; Indiana
|1%
|1650 Free
|Padington, Mackenzie; Minnesota
|0%
|1650 Free
|Jacobsen, Kirsten; Arizona
|0%
|1650 Free
|Pfeifer, Genevieve; Texas
|0%
|1650 Free
|Finke, Ariel; NC State
|0%
|200 Back
|Ruck, Taylor; Stanford
|69%
|27%
|7%
|1%
|200 Back
|Nelson, Elizabeth; Wisconsin
|27%
|59%
|12%
|1%
|200 Back
|Seidt, Asia; Kentucky
|4%
|13%
|68%
|11%
|200 Back
|Nordmann, Lucie; Stanford
|0%
|1%
|5%
|19%
|200 Back
|Muzzy, Emma; NC State
|0%
|1%
|3%
|200 Back
|Galyer, Alex; Kentucky
|0%
|6%
|54%
|200 Back
|Nack, Chantal; Minnesota
|0%
|1%
|2%
|200 Back
|Voss, Erin; Stanford
|0%
|0%
|3%
|200 Back
|Moroney, Megan; Virginia
|0%
|1%
|200 Back
|Larson, Sinclair; Tennessee
|0%
|200 Back
|Falconer, Erin; Auburn
|3%
|200 Back
|Blovad, Keaton; California
|1%
|200 Back
|Small, Meghan; Tennessee
|1%
|200 Back
|Koprivova, Vera; Rutgers
|0%
|200 Back
|Dressel, Sherridon; Florida
|0%
|100 Free
|Weitzeil, Abbigail; California
|50%
|38%
|12%
|1%
|100 Free
|Comerford, Mallory; Louisville
|36%
|38%
|21%
|3%
|100 Free
|Brown, Erika; Tennessee
|13%
|23%
|55%
|7%
|100 Free
|Adams, Claire; Texas
|0%
|1%
|1%
|100 Free
|Perry, Ky-lee; NC State
|0%
|2%
|100 Free
|TRANSOM, LATICIA-LEIGH; Southern Cali
|0%
|100 Free
|Haughey, Siobhan; Michigan
|1%
|8%
|51%
|100 Free
|Bilquist, Amy; California
|1%
|4%
|29%
|100 Free
|Hopkin, Anna; Arkansas
|0%
|0%
|4%
|100 Free
|DeLoof, Catherine; Michigan
|0%
|0%
|100 Free
|Burchill, Veronica; Georgia
|1%
|100 Free
|Hill, Morgan; Virginia
|1%
|200 Breast
|King, Lillia; Indiana
|98%
|1%
|200 Breast
|Pickrem, Sydney; Texas A&M
|1%
|80%
|14%
|3%
|200 Breast
|Vose, Kirsten; Southern Cali
|0%
|200 Breast
|Belousova, Anna; Texas A&M
|14%
|68%
|10%
|200 Breast
|Hansson, Sophie; NC State
|3%
|11%
|40%
|200 Breast
|Zhao, Grace; Stanford
|1%
|4%
|19%
|200 Breast
|Tucker, Miranda; Michigan
|1%
|1%
|9%
|200 Breast
|Bonnett, Bailey; Kentucky
|1%
|4%
|200 Breast
|Duncan, Delaney; Eastern Mich
|1%
|5%
|200 Breast
|Popov, Nikol; Tennessee
|1%
|3%
|200 Breast
|Bartel, Zoe; Stanford
|0%
|3%
|200 Breast
|Barksdale, Emily; South Carolina
|0%
|0%
|200 Breast
|Scott, Riley; Southern Cali
|1%
|200 Breast
|Peplowski, Noelle; Indiana
|1%
|200 Breast
|Pearl, Vanessa; Florida
|1%
|200 Breast
|Raab, Allison; Stanford
|1%
|200 Breast
|Higgs, Margaret; South Carolina
|0%
|200 Breast
|Sheridan, Calypso; Northwestern
|0%
|200 Breast
|Kozelsky, Lindsey; Minnesota
|0%
|200 Breast
|Calegan, Olivia; NC State
|0%
|200 Fly
|Eastin, Ella; Stanford
|71%
|19%
|9%
|1%
|200 Fly
|Hansson, Louise; Southern Cali
|23%
|52%
|20%
|4%
|200 Fly
|Drabot, Katherine; Stanford
|5%
|27%
|59%
|6%
|200 Fly
|McLaughlin, Kathryn; California
|0%
|1%
|2%
|11%
|200 Fly
|Rule, Remedy; Texas
|0%
|1%
|1%
|5%
|200 Fly
|Oglesby, Grace; Louisville
|0%
|3%
|23%
|200 Fly
|Wright, Madison; Southern Cali
|0%
|2%
|23%
|200 Fly
|Luther, Dakota; Georgia
|0%
|2%
|12%
|200 Fly
|Forde, Brooke; Stanford
|1%
|6%
|200 Fly
|Carter, Olivia; Georgia
|1%
|9%
|200 Fly
|Harnish, Courtney; Georgia
|0%
|200 Fly
|Darcel, Sarah; California
|0%
|400 Free Relay
|California
|92%
|8%
|400 Free Relay
|Stanford
|4%
|38%
|37%
|16%
|400 Free Relay
|Texas
|4%
|39%
|34%
|17%
|400 Free Relay
|Southern California
|0%
|0%
|0%
|400 Free Relay
|Michigan
|13%
|21%
|47%
|400 Free Relay
|Louisville
|1%
|4%
|8%
|400 Free Relay
|Auburn
|1%
|1%
|8%
|400 Free Relay
|North Carolina State
|1%
|1%
|2%
|400 Free Relay
|Virginia
|0%
|1%
|0%
|400 Free Relay
|Tennessee
|1%
|1%
|400 Free Relay
|Missouri
|0%
When I first posted, a few of the rows had the wrong name on them. That has been fixed.
Find it hard to believe less than 1% of people picked Eastin to win the 200 im
This has to be wrong. Ella Eastin does not have that small share of 200 IM votes.
What happens if you score the meet based on predictions?
Doesn’t really work because the predictions don’t go deep enough.