SwimSwam Readers Predict NCAA Women’s D1 Championships

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The concept of “the wisdom of the crowd” has existed since Aristotle. Let’s apply that wisdom to a swim meet. With the pick’em entries closed and the everyone’s entries now published we can take a look at what the sum of the SwimSwam readership thinks is going to happen.

There are no 100% unanimous favorites this year. Lilly King‘s 100 breast is the closest. She was picked first by 419 of 421 entries that filled out a 100 breast pick. Ella Eastin‘s 400 IM was the next most popular pick with 416 of 420 picks.

The most divisive individual event was the 500 free. The top picked swimmer there was Cierra Runge of Arizona St. Runge ended up with 38% of all 1st place picks. Lauren Pitzer of Stanford was next most popular with 29% of picks. Katie Drabot of Stanford (11%), Courtney Harnish of Georgia (10%), Joanna Evans of Texas (8%), Kirsten Jacobsen of Arizona (2%), Brooke Forde of Stanford (1%), and Ally McHugh of Penn State (1%) were also popular picks. There were 5 more athletes that were picked first at least once.

The most divisive relay was the 200 medley relay. The most popular pick there was Tennessee (40% 1st place picks), but Indiana (22%), Cal (17%), NC State (16%), Michigan (2%), and Stanford (2%) also got a decent number of first place picks as well.

The most popular 1st place pick in a relay was Cal in the 400 free relay. Cal was picked to win that event by 92% of entries.

A summary of the picks in each event is in the table below.

Picks Summary

0% means someone picked them, but it rounded to less than 1%. A blank means no one picked them in that position. Swimmers not listed weren’t picked anywhere in the top 4 by anyone.