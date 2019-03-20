2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships kick off tonight in Austin, Texas. Tonight’s session will be a quick one, as swimmers will compete in only the 800 free relay.

800 FREESTYLE RELAY

NCAA Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

American Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

Meet Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

GOLD: Stanford, 6:47.22 SILVER: Cal, 6:50.12 BRONZE: USC, 6:52.13

USC’s Louise Hansson was out quick in 49.05 at the 100, extending her lead through the back half to put up the fastest 1st leg in 1:41.95. Stanford’s Ella Eastin came from 2 seconds behind to give the Cardinal the lead in 1:42.03 on the 2nd leg. Freshman teammate Taylor Ruck stole the show on the 3rd leg, pulling Stanford body lengths ahead with a 1:39.83.

Brooke Forde, despite accidentally swimming an extra 50 at the end of her race, sealed a new Pool Record for Stanford (6:47.22) with her anchor split. She was a 1:42.37 to the feet. Cal wound up 2nd in 6:50.12, highlighted by a pair of 1:41s from Katie McLaughlin (1:41.92) and Amy Bilquist (1:41.93) on the final 2 legs. USC rounded out the top 3 in 6:52.13.

Heat 2: Chantal Nack put up a 1:43.40 to get Minnesota out front on the leadoff leg in heat 2. Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, the reigning 200 free NCAA champion, made up a 3-second deficit to pull the Cardinals into the lead with a scorching 1:39.19 on the 2nd leg. Arina Openysheva kept the Cardinals in the lead with a 3rd leg split of 1:44.56. Alena Kraus (1:45.93) dove in for the anchor leg ahead, but Texas’ Joanna Evans (1:43.46) battled back for the Longhorns to win it in 6:55.80, followed by Louisville in 6:56.07.

Heat 1: Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen got her team out to the lead with a 1:43.55 on the opening leg. Hannah Cox extended their lead, splitting a 1:44.43 on the 2nd leg, while Ayumi Macias came through with a 1:45.81 on the 3rd leg. Ohio State’s Katie Trace closed the gap on the anchor leg, but the Wildcats’ Jamie Stone (1:45.68) held her off for the heat 1 win, 6:49.47 to 6:49.62.