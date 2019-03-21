16-Year-Olds Grimm and Keating Post Top-Five 100 BR Times

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the 100 breast finals on day 2 of the NCSA Spring Junior National Championships, 16-year-old swimmers Anthony Grimm (Mason Makos) and Anna Keating (Machine Aquatics) posted top-five times for the 15-16 age group.

The first to swim was Anna Keating. She came in the meet already under one minute with a 59.65, the 8th-fastest time in the 15-16 age group. In prelims, Keating cruised to a 1:00.45. But in finals, Keating dropped nearly a second and a half to win with a 59.04, splitting the race 27.81/31.23.

Top Five 100 Breast Times- All-Time Girls 15-16

Keating’s time is now the 4th-fastest time in the 15-16 age group and less than a second away from Alex Walsh‘s 2017 NAG of 58.19. For all 18&U swimmers all-time, Keating now has the 11th-fastest 100 breast time.

A little later in the meet, 16-year-old Anthony Grimm came in as the 18th-fastest 100 breaststroker in the 15-16 age group with a 54.10. In prelims, Grimm dropped down to a top seed of 53.42. In finals, Grimm had a shot of joining an elite few 15-16 swimmers who swam under 53 seconds in the event. With that fuel, Grimm split the race 24.51/28.00 to win the event in a 52.51, dropping a full second from prelims.

Top Five 100 Breast Times- All-Time Boys 15-16

Ranking Grimm with all 18&U swimmers, he has the 11th-fastest time ever in the event. The 16-year-old Virginia-native, however, has proven his backstroke a force to be reckoned with. At the 2019 Virginia Class 6A State Championships, Grimm led of the Oakton 200 medley relay with a blistering 20.87 backstroke split.

At the same meet, Grimm put up the 6th-fastest 50 free in his age group with a 19.67. Despite not swimming the 100 back at the state meet, 2 weeks earlier Grimm swam a 46.63, ranking him #4 for the 100 back. With his 100 breast performance at NCSAs, Grimm now holds three top-10 times in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.