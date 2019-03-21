Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Year-Olds Grimm and Keating Post Top-Five 100 BR Times

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the 100 breast finals on day 2 of the NCSA Spring Junior National Championships, 16-year-old swimmers Anthony Grimm (Mason Makos) and Anna Keating (Machine Aquatics) posted top-five times for the 15-16 age group.

The first to swim was Anna Keating. She came in the meet already under one minute with a 59.65, the 8th-fastest time in the 15-16 age group. In prelims, Keating cruised to a 1:00.45. But in finals, Keating dropped nearly a second and a half to win with a 59.04, splitting the race 27.81/31.23.

Top Five 100 Breast Times- All-Time Girls 15-16

  1. Alex Walsh, 2017- 58.04
  2. Emily Weiss, 2018- 58.40
  3. Margaret Aroesty, 2016- 58.98
  4. Zoe Bartel, 2016/Anna Keating, 2019- 59.04

Keating’s time is now the 4th-fastest time in the 15-16 age group and less than a second away from Alex Walsh‘s 2017 NAG of 58.19. For all 18&U swimmers all-time, Keating now has the 11th-fastest 100 breast time.

A little later in the meet, 16-year-old Anthony Grimm came in as the 18th-fastest  100 breaststroker in the 15-16 age group with a 54.10. In prelims, Grimm dropped down to a top seed of 53.42. In finals, Grimm had a shot of joining an elite few 15-16 swimmers who swam under 53 seconds in the event. With that fuel, Grimm split the race 24.51/28.00 to win the event in a 52.51, dropping a full second from prelims.

Top Five 100 Breast Times- All-Time Boys 15-16

  1. Michael Andrew, 2015- 51.75
  2. Forrest Frazier, 2018/Anthony Grimm, 2019- 52.51
  4. Reece Whitley, 2015- 52.56
  5. Carsten Vissering, 2014- 52.83

Ranking Grimm with all 18&U swimmers, he has the 11th-fastest time ever in the event. The 16-year-old Virginia-native, however, has proven his backstroke a force to be reckoned with. At the 2019 Virginia Class 6A State Championships, Grimm led of the Oakton 200 medley relay with a blistering 20.87 backstroke split.

At the same meet, Grimm put up the 6th-fastest 50 free in his age group with a 19.67. Despite not swimming the 100 back at the state meet, 2 weeks earlier Grimm swam a 46.63, ranking him #4 for the 100 back. With his 100 breast performance at NCSAs, Grimm now holds three top-10 times in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
And

Someone get this man in the 2 IM

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON

Grimm quickly becoming the #1 recruit in the sophomore class, I imagine we will see a 45 100 back this week.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
PVSFree

If I’m remembering correctly, he’s also got a 47 100 fly under his belt… Kid’s an incredible talent

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 seconds ago

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!