16-Year-Olds Grimm and Keating Post Top-Five 100 BR Times

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 19th-23rd, 2019
- YMCA of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida
- 25y (SCY) in prelims & finals
In the 100 breast finals on day 2 of the NCSA Spring Junior National Championships, 16-year-old swimmers Anthony Grimm (Mason Makos) and Anna Keating (Machine Aquatics) posted top-five times for the 15-16 age group.
The first to swim was Anna Keating. She came in the meet already under one minute with a 59.65, the 8th-fastest time in the 15-16 age group. In prelims, Keating cruised to a 1:00.45. But in finals, Keating dropped nearly a second and a half to win with a 59.04, splitting the race 27.81/31.23.
Top Five 100 Breast Times- All-Time Girls 15-16
- Alex Walsh, 2017- 58.04
- Emily Weiss, 2018- 58.40
- Margaret Aroesty, 2016- 58.98
- Zoe Bartel, 2016/Anna Keating, 2019- 59.04
- –
Keating’s time is now the 4th-fastest time in the 15-16 age group and less than a second away from Alex Walsh‘s 2017 NAG of 58.19. For all 18&U swimmers all-time, Keating now has the 11th-fastest 100 breast time.
A little later in the meet, 16-year-old Anthony Grimm came in as the 18th-fastest 100 breaststroker in the 15-16 age group with a 54.10. In prelims, Grimm dropped down to a top seed of 53.42. In finals, Grimm had a shot of joining an elite few 15-16 swimmers who swam under 53 seconds in the event. With that fuel, Grimm split the race 24.51/28.00 to win the event in a 52.51, dropping a full second from prelims.
Top Five 100 Breast Times- All-Time Boys 15-16
- Michael Andrew, 2015- 51.75
- Forrest Frazier, 2018/Anthony Grimm, 2019- 52.51
- –
- Reece Whitley, 2015- 52.56
- Carsten Vissering, 2014- 52.83
Ranking Grimm with all 18&U swimmers, he has the 11th-fastest time ever in the event. The 16-year-old Virginia-native, however, has proven his backstroke a force to be reckoned with. At the 2019 Virginia Class 6A State Championships, Grimm led of the Oakton 200 medley relay with a blistering 20.87 backstroke split.
At the same meet, Grimm put up the 6th-fastest 50 free in his age group with a 19.67. Despite not swimming the 100 back at the state meet, 2 weeks earlier Grimm swam a 46.63, ranking him #4 for the 100 back. With his 100 breast performance at NCSAs, Grimm now holds three top-10 times in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.
Someone get this man in the 2 IM
Grimm quickly becoming the #1 recruit in the sophomore class, I imagine we will see a 45 100 back this week.
If I’m remembering correctly, he’s also got a 47 100 fly under his belt… Kid’s an incredible talent