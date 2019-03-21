Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Denison Women Down 200 Medley Relay Record at 2019 NCAA D3 Championships

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:40.12 3/21/2018 Emory (Cheng, Lally, Campbell, Taylor)

Podium:

  1. Denison – 1:40.11
  2. Kenyon – 1:40.79
  3. Emory – 1:42.03

Denison’s Angela Le, KT Kustritz, Madison Hopkins, and Gabriella Nutter took down the year-old NCAA Division III record in the 200 medley relay that had been set by Emory at last year’s Championships. The quartet combined for 1:40.11 to shave 1/100 off the previous mark.

Pomona-Pitzer senior Angela Ling had the fastest opening 50, going 25.32 in the backstroke to lead by a .36 margin over Kenyon, whose sophomore Crile Hart led off in 25.68. Denison’s Le was in third position with a 25.98 leadoff. Kustritz crushed the field in the breaststroke, going 27.19 to put the Big Red out front by over half a body length. Hopkins took the baton and split a 23.97 butterfly, the only sub-24 in the final. By now, Denison was up by just over a body length over second-place Kenyon, and by 2 bodies over Emory. Nutter came home in 22.97, and while Kenyon sophomore Emmerson Mirus was .55 faster, the Denison quartet’s lead was too substantial. They came into the wall at 1:40.11, a mere 1/100 faster than Emory’s record time from 2018. Kenyon finished second with 1:40.79, while Emory was 1.24 back in 1:42.03 for third.

Le, Kustritz, Hopkins, and Nutter swam 1:41.82 in prelims. They all went significantly faster in finals, combining for the record:

  Previous NCAA Record, Emory 2018 NCAAs Denison, 2019 NCAA Prelims Denison, 2019 NCAA Finals
Back Cindy Cheng (25.15) Angela Le (26.44) Angela Le (25.98)
Breast Hannah Lally (28.13) KT Kustritz (27.83) KT Kustritz (27.19)
Fly Meg Campbell (24.60) Madison Hopkins (24.36) Madison Hopkins (23.97)
Free Meg Taylor (22.24) Gabriella Nutter (23.19) Gabriella Nutter (22.97)
Total 1:40.12 1:41.82 1:40.11

 

 

 

 

