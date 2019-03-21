Denison Women Down 200 Medley Relay Record at 2019 NCAA D3 Championships

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:40.12 3/21/2018 Emory (Cheng, Lally, Campbell, Taylor)

Podium:

Denison – 1:40.11 Kenyon – 1:40.79 Emory – 1:42.03

Denison’s Angela Le, KT Kustritz, Madison Hopkins, and Gabriella Nutter took down the year-old NCAA Division III record in the 200 medley relay that had been set by Emory at last year’s Championships. The quartet combined for 1:40.11 to shave 1/100 off the previous mark.

Pomona-Pitzer senior Angela Ling had the fastest opening 50, going 25.32 in the backstroke to lead by a .36 margin over Kenyon, whose sophomore Crile Hart led off in 25.68. Denison’s Le was in third position with a 25.98 leadoff. Kustritz crushed the field in the breaststroke, going 27.19 to put the Big Red out front by over half a body length. Hopkins took the baton and split a 23.97 butterfly, the only sub-24 in the final. By now, Denison was up by just over a body length over second-place Kenyon, and by 2 bodies over Emory. Nutter came home in 22.97, and while Kenyon sophomore Emmerson Mirus was .55 faster, the Denison quartet’s lead was too substantial. They came into the wall at 1:40.11, a mere 1/100 faster than Emory’s record time from 2018. Kenyon finished second with 1:40.79, while Emory was 1.24 back in 1:42.03 for third.

Le, Kustritz, Hopkins, and Nutter swam 1:41.82 in prelims. They all went significantly faster in finals, combining for the record: