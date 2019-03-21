Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Phoebe Bacon Posts #4 Time in Girls 15-16 200 BK

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day 2 for the NCSA Spring Juniors meet, NCAP’s Phoebe Bacon put up the 4th-fastest 200 back time for the girls 15-16 age group.

In the final of the 200 back, Bacon came in as the top seed with a 1:51.79, which originally had her at #8 in the 15-16 ranks. However, Bacon dropped even more time to swim a 1:50.71, finishing second behind fellow 16-year-old backstroke stud Isabelle Stadden (Aquajets Swim Team).

Bacon’s time now joins and elite group of swimmers, including Stadden and NAG-holder Regan Smith, in the 200 back rankings.

Top Five 200 Back Times- All-Time 15-16 Girls

  1. Regan Smith, 2018- 1:48.30
  2. Isabelle Stadden, 2o18- 1:50.37
  3. Kylie Stewart, 2013- 1:50.66
  4. Phoebe Bacon, 2019- 1:50.71
  5. Elizabeth Pelton, 2010- 1:50.72

Ranking Bacon in the 18&U category, she has the 11th-fastest 200 back time ever. Meanwhile, Stadden’s personal best of 1:50.37 is the 10th-fastest time in the 18&U group.

In the 100 back, Bacon holds the 2nd-fastest time with a 51.18 while Stadden is #3 with a 51.33. At the 2019 NCSA meet, Bacon and Stadden will face off again in the 100 back. With Regan Smith now 17 years old, Bacon and Stadden both have a shot at taking down Smith’s 50.58 NAG.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!