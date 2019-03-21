14 Year-Old Josh Zuchowski Swims 57.11 100m Back in Clearwater

14 year-old Josh Zuchowski posted what appears to be the 3rd-fastest time ever by a 13-14 year-old in the 100 back (LCM), swimming a 57.11 tonight at the 2019 Spring Florida International Swim Meet, winning by over four seconds in his only event of the session.

According to the USA Swimming database, only Michael Andrew (56.83) and Destin Lasco (56.84) have been faster. By way of comparison, world record holder Ryan Murphy’s best time as 14 year-old was 57.76, which now sits at #6 all-time, with Benjamin Ho (57.39) and Vinny Marciano (57.46) now the 4th- and 5th-fastest ever.

Tonight, Zuchowski knocked nearly two seconds off his personal best time, with his previous best sitting at 59.02 from last summer’s Florida Southern Zone Sectional meet.

Zuchowski currently holds several IM national age group records for the 11-12 age group.

Full Wednesday results here.