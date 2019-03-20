Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Update

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford lead after day 1. They won the only event (view our recap here), and picked up 6 points over their seeds. The biggest risers vs seed were Wisconsin who finished 7th off a 14 seed, a gain of 18 points.

The biggest drop off came from Tennessee who failed to score. With a 6th seed that was a drop off of 26 points.

Stanford picked up 12 points relative to their rivals California who ended up 2nd. The psych sheet projected totals for each remaining day are summed with today’s totals in the table below

Scoring Summary

Day 1 Projected Day 1 Actual Diff Day 2 Projected Day 3 Projected Day 4 Projected Actual + Remaining Projected
Stanford 34 40 6 76 104.5 159.5 380
California 40 34 -6 122 121.5 89 366.5
Michigan 28 30 2 95.5 110.5 61 297
Tennessee 26 0 -26 102 90 43 235
NC State 0 0 0 87 83.5 72 242.5
Auburn 18 4 -14 64 56.5 53.5 178
Southern Cali 30 32 2 38 45.5 66 181.5
Indiana 0 0 0 59.5 77 43 179.5
Texas 12 28 16 66 21.5 62 177.5
Louisville 10 26 16 58.5 34 57 175.5
Texas A&M 32 22 -10 25 48.5 46 141.5
Virginia 24 18 -6 36 53 34 141
Kentucky 22 14 -8 21 11 44 90
Georgia 14 12 -2 21 17 40 90
Wisconsin 6 24 18 26 26 32 108
Florida 2 0 -2 21.5 43 15 79.5
Missouri 0 0 0 21 38 10 69
Minnesota 8 2 -6 23 22 15 62
Arizona St 4 10 6 22 7 22 61
South Carolina 0 0 0 12.5 16 11 39.5
Ohio State 0 6 6 12 10 16 44
Arizona 0 8 8 22.5 5 5 40.5
Arkansas 0 0 0 16 0 15 31
Eastern Mich 0 0 0 0 13.5 12 25.5
UNC 0 0 0 24 0 0 24
Hawaii 0 0 0 2 0 20 22
Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 17 17
Akron 0 0 0 6 0 8 14
Florida St 0 0 0 0 9 0 9
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 4.5 4 8.5
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 4 8
LSU 0 0 0 0 6.5 0 6.5
Duke 0 0 0 0 6 0 6
Yale 0 0 0 5 0 1 6
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0.5 4 4.5
Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 4
Boise St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida Int’l 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

