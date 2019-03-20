2019 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Update

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford lead after day 1. They won the only event (view our recap here), and picked up 6 points over their seeds. The biggest risers vs seed were Wisconsin who finished 7th off a 14 seed, a gain of 18 points.

The biggest drop off came from Tennessee who failed to score. With a 6th seed that was a drop off of 26 points.

Stanford picked up 12 points relative to their rivals California who ended up 2nd. The psych sheet projected totals for each remaining day are summed with today’s totals in the table below

Scoring Summary