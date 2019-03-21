Tess Howley Breaks Girls 13-14 200 Fly NAG at NCSAs- 1:55.29

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 19th-23rd, 2019
- YMCA of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida
- 25y (SCY) in prelims & finals
Tess Howley, a 14-year-old out of Long Island Aquatic Club, became the most recent 13-14 girl to break the SCY 200 fly National Age Group Record. Howley threw down a stunningly fast 1:55.29 to come in 3rd in the 200 fly at finals of NCSAs tonight. With that time, Howley dropped a little over 1.5 seconds from her previous best before the meet of 1:56.80, and jumped from 10th to 1st in the all-time 13-14 rankings.
Howley took the record from Claire Curzan, who had just broken it a month ago. Before Curzan, the 200 fly NAG was broken by Charlotte Hook back in December of 2018. So that means the girls 13-14 200 fly NAG has now been broken 3 times, by 3 different swimmers, in the past roughly 3.5 months.
Here is a comparison of splits from Howley, Curzan, and Hook’s record-setting swims:
|Name
|Tess Howley 3/2019
|Claire Curazan 02/2019
|Charlotte Hook 12/2018
|1st 50
|25.99
|25.96
|26.12
|2nd 50
|29.15
|29.37
|28.90
|3rd 50
|29.85
|30.00
|29.62
|4th 50
|30.30
|30.31
|31.03
|Total Time
|1:55.29
|1:55.64
|1:55.67
First, it’s worth noting that Hook and Curzan are teammates at TAC Titans in North Carolina. Also, Hook has since gone 1:53.70 in 200 fly, but she is now 15. Howley managed to edge out Curzan’s NAG by splitting just a little faster on the middle 100, 59.00 to 59.37 for Curzan, although their splits are very close to each other on all four 50s.
