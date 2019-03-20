NCSA Spring Juniors: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the NCSA Spring Junior Championships will feature finals in the 200 back, women’s 100 free, men’s 500 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and top 2 seeded heats of the 200 medley relay.

Looking to make 15-16 girls history in the 200 back are top 2 seeds Isabelle Stadden and Phoebe Bacon, who both aim for the sub-1:50 barrier. Another contender in 15-16 history is men’s 100 breast top seed Anthony Grimm, who could have a shot of joining five swimmers under 53 seconds.

The women’s 200 fly will be another event to watch as 14-year-old Tess Howley will aim for the 13-14 NAG as well as the national title against 17-year-old Abigail Harter and top seed 16-year-old Grace Shelbe.

GIRLS 200 BACK – FINALS

It was Isabelle Stadden and Phoebe Bacon swimming stroke-for-stroke throughout the entire 200 yard race. Into the last stroke, Stadden had the three-tenths advantage over Bacon. Stadden was still just a tenth off her personal best, which maintains her #2 time on the 15-16 rankings. For Bacon, her second drop from prelims puts her at #4 all-time right behind Kylie Stewart, Stadden, and Regan Smith.

Taking third place was NCAP’s Caroline Bentz, who also dropped a second to now place #25 all-time in the 15-16 age group.

BOYS 200 BACK – FINALS

1st: James Marcum (McCallie/GPS Aquatics)- 1:42.80

(McCallie/GPS Aquatics)- 1:42.80 2nd: Jack Dolan (Rockwood Swim Club)- 1:42.91

(Rockwood Swim Club)- 1:42.91 3rd: Sean Conway (NCAP)- 1:43.79

ASU-commit Jack Dolan head the lead for the majority of the race, until James Marcum blasted out a blistering 25.22 closing 50 against Dolan to win the title by 0.11. Marcum’s 4-second improvement over the day places him at #58 all-time in the 17-18 age group while Dolan is now #61.

UVA-commit Sean Conway of NCAP finished in third with a 1:43.79, his personal best of 1:43.54 is also on the all-time top 100 times in the 17-18 age group.

GIRLS 100 FREE – FINALS

1st: Torri Huske (Arlington Aquatic Club)- 48.70

(Arlington Aquatic Club)- 48.70 2nd: Grace Cooper (Delta Aquatics)- 49.03

(Delta Aquatics)- 49.03 3rd: Christiana Regenauer (Condors Swim Club)- 49.13

From lane one, Torri Huske showed outside smoke and maintained her top seed coming into the meet. Huske dropped from her personal best with a 48.70, which is now #18 in the 15-16 age group.

Taking second place was Texas Longhorn commit Grace Cooper, who is #44 in the same 15-16 age group rankings. Third place swimmer and Louisville-commit Christiana Regenauer also swam a personal best time of 49.13.

