Shymanovich Joins Sub-59 Club With 58.79 1Breast In Marseille

2019 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – MARSEILLE
- Friday, March 22nd – Sunday, March 24th
- LCM
The final day of the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Marseille saw a monster swim come from Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich in this morning’s 100m breaststroke heats.
Entering Marseille, the 24-year-old’s personal best and Belarusian National Record in the event stood at the 59.40 registered at the 2018 Belarus National Championships. Prior to that, his previous best was the 59.84 he put up at the 2018 European Championships in prelims. There he went on to produce a slower 1:00.14 in semi-finals to miss out of the Glasgow final.
Fast forward to today, however, and Shymanovich produced the swim of his life, crushing a new meet record mark of 58.79. Splitting 27.34/31.45, Shymanovich laid waste to the morning field to take the top spot and punch a time worthy of qualifying for this summer’s World Championships.
Globally, Shymanovich’s effort checks-in as the 24th fastest performance of all-time and makes the Belarusian the 10th fastest performer ever in the 100m breast event. His 58.79 time ties retired swimmer Christian Sprenger of Australia.
In the current world rankings, Shymanovich’s time comes close to overtaking powerhouse Adam Peaty of GBR for the top performance this season, falling short by just .06.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST
PEATY
58 .73
|2
|James
WILBY
|GBR
|59.23
|03/16
|3
|Yasuhiro
Koseki
|JPN
|59.24
|02/09
|4
|Nicolo
MARTINENGHI
|ITA
|59.37
|01/27
|5
|Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|59.70
|03/07
We’ll see what Shymanovich is able to churn out come tonight’s final.
Additional Prelim Highlights:
- Brazilian Olympian Etiene Medeiros took the top 50m freestyle time of the morning in 25.03.
- Frenchman Jeremy Stravius clocked a time of 25.59 to capture the men’s 50m back top spot.
- Dutch athlete Tes Schouten leads the women’s 100m breaststroke field with a morning mark of 1:08.18.
- Femke Heemskerk, who already won the women’s 100m freestyle here, leads the women’s 200m free in a solid 1:57.89, the 8th fastest time in the world this season.
- Clement Mignon also produced a head-turning freestyle time, beating the morning 100m freestyle pack with a time of 48.84, sliding into #8 on the world rankings list.
- America’s Kendyl Stewart punched the fastest women’s 100m fly time of the morning in 58.73.
- Marius Kusch powered his way to lane 4 in the men’s 100m fly, clocking 52.08 to South African Chad Le Clos‘s 52.84. Kusch’s time checks-in as a new Golden Tour Record.
- Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu raced to a mark of 2;16.14 to take the top spot in the women’s 200m back.
- Israel’s Denis Loktev hit the wall in 3:56.24 to lead the men’s 400m freestyle event.
