Shymanovich Joins Sub-59 Club With 58.79 1Breast In Marseille

2019 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – MARSEILLE

The final day of the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Marseille saw a monster swim come from Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich in this morning’s 100m breaststroke heats.

Entering Marseille, the 24-year-old’s personal best and Belarusian National Record in the event stood at the 59.40 registered at the 2018 Belarus National Championships. Prior to that, his previous best was the 59.84 he put up at the 2018 European Championships in prelims. There he went on to produce a slower 1:00.14 in semi-finals to miss out of the Glasgow final.

Fast forward to today, however, and Shymanovich produced the swim of his life, crushing a new meet record mark of 58.79. Splitting 27.34/31.45, Shymanovich laid waste to the morning field to take the top spot and punch a time worthy of qualifying for this summer’s World Championships.

Globally, Shymanovich’s effort checks-in as the 24th fastest performance of all-time and makes the Belarusian the 10th fastest performer ever in the 100m breast event. His 58.79 time ties retired swimmer Christian Sprenger of Australia.

In the current world rankings, Shymanovich’s time comes close to overtaking powerhouse Adam Peaty of GBR for the top performance this season, falling short by just .06.

We’ll see what Shymanovich is able to churn out come tonight’s final.

Additional Prelim Highlights: