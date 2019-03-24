UCLA Sweeps Division I CSCAA Coach of the Year Honors

UCLA diver Maria Polyakova and UCLA diving coach Tom Stebbins were named the 2019 CSCAA Women’s Division I Diver and Diving Coach of the Year, respectively, on Saturday night in Austin.
The UCLA Bruins entered the meet with only 1 NCAA women’s event title in program history: Annette Salmeen, who won the 200 fly in 1996. Polyakova doubled that on Friday when she won the 3-meter event with a score of 396.00 points – which was a relatively-comfortable 15.50 point margin over runner-up Brooke Schultz of Arkansas.
UCLA’s divers scored all 75 of the team’s points at NCAAs, which was enough for them to finish 17th as a team at the meet. That’s a 9-place improvement from last year.
Polyakova was also the NCAA runner-up on the 1-meter, finishing behind Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon.
All-Time CSCAA Women’s Division I Diving Coach of the Award Winners:
- 2018 Alik Sarkisian, Northwestern
- 2017 Wenbo Chen, Minnesota
- 2016 Jian Li You, Nevada
- 2015 Wenbo Chen, Minnesota
- 2014 Dan Laak, Georgia
- 2013 Dave Parrington, Tennessee
- 2012 Jay Lerew, Texas A&M
- 2011 Wenbo Chen, Minnesota
- 2010 Jane Figueiredo, Houston
- 2009 Jane Figueiredo, Houston
- 2008 Vince Panzano, Ohio State
- 2007 Jeff Shaffer, Auburn
- 2006 Hongping Li, Southern California
- 2005 Jeff Huber, Indiana
- 2004
- 2003
- 2002 Hongping Li, Southern California
