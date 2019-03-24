Teri McKeever Named 2019 CSCAA Division I Women’s Coach of the Year

While the Cal Golden Bears came up short in their upset bid of arch-rivals Stanford, their efforts were enough to earn head coach Teri McKeever the CSCAA Women’s Division I Swimming Coach of the Year.

This is McKeever’s 5th award, having previously won in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2015. On each of those prior occasions, Cal came away with the team title. This year, they were runners-up, finishing 37.5 points behind the two-time defending champions from Stanford.

The last time that this award was won by a coach of a non-team-champion was in 2014, when Stanford’s head coach Greg Meehan won the award in spite of his team finishing 2nd to Georgia.

The Cal Golden Bears won 4 events and put up a fight for the team title in spite of losing World Record holder Kathleen Baker from last year’s team, who turned pro with 1 year of eligibility remaining. This is Cal’s 3rd-straight runner-up finish.

Mckeever is one of two women to ever win this award. Dorsey Tierney-Walker shared the award with David Marsh in 2007 when the two were co-head coaches.

Cal’s 2019 Event Wins:

Women’s Swimming Coach-of-the-Year, All-Time