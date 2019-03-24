Teri McKeever Named 2019 CSCAA Division I Women’s Coach of the Year

While the Cal Golden Bears came up short in their upset bid of arch-rivals Stanford, their efforts were enough to earn head coach Teri McKeever the CSCAA Women’s Division I Swimming Coach of the Year.
This is McKeever’s 5th award, having previously won in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2015. On each of those prior occasions, Cal came away with the team title. This year, they were runners-up, finishing 37.5 points behind the two-time defending champions from Stanford.
The last time that this award was won by a coach of a non-team-champion was in 2014, when Stanford’s head coach Greg Meehan won the award in spite of his team finishing 2nd to Georgia.
The Cal Golden Bears won 4 events and put up a fight for the team title in spite of losing World Record holder Kathleen Baker from last year’s team, who turned pro with 1 year of eligibility remaining. This is Cal’s 3rd-straight runner-up finish.
Mckeever is one of two women to ever win this award. Dorsey Tierney-Walker shared the award with David Marsh in 2007 when the two were co-head coaches.
Cal’s 2019 Event Wins:
- 200 free relay – 1:24.55 (Maddie Murphy, Katie McLaughlin, Amy Bilquist, Abbey Weitzeil) (NCAA/US Open/American Record)
- 400 medley relay – 3:25.24 (Amy Bilquist, Ema Rajic, Katie McLaughlin, Abbey Weitzeil) (Pool Record)
- 50 free – Abbey Weitzeil, 21.02 (NCAA/US Open/American Record)
- 400 free relay – 3:06.96 (Isabel Ivey, Katie McLaughlin, Amy Bilquist, Abbey Weitzeil) (NCAA Record, US Open/American Record pending ruling on Abbey Weitzeil‘s elbow wrap
Women’s Swimming Coach-of-the-Year, All-Time
- 2018 Greg Meehan, Stanford
- 2017 Greg Meehan, Stanford
- 2016 Jack Bauerle, Georgia
- 2015 Teri McKeever, California
- 2014 Greg Meehan, Stanford
- 2013 Jack Bauerle, Georgia
- 2012 Teri McKeever, California
- 2011 Teri McKeever, California
- 2010 Gregg Troy, Florida
- 2009 Teri McKeever, California
- 2008 Frank Busch, Arizona
- 2007 David Marsh and Dorsey Tierney-Walker, Auburn
- 2006 Jack Bauerle, Georgia
- 2005 Jack Bauerle, Georgia
- 2004 Gregg Troy, Florida
- 2003 David Marsh, Auburn
- 2002 David Marsh, Auburn
- 2001 David Marsh, Auburn
- 2000 Jack Bauerle, Georgia
- 1999 Jack Bauerle, Georgia
- 1998 Jack Bauerle, Georgia
- 1997
- 1996 Steve Collins, Southern Methodist
- 1995 Jim Richardson, Michigan
- 1994
- 1993 Jim Richardson, Michigan
- 1992 Richard Quick, Stanford
- 1991 Steve Collins, Southern Methodist
- 1990
- 1989 Richard Quick, Stanford
- 1987
- 1996 Richard Quick, Stanford
- 1985 Richard Quick, Stanford
- 1984 Richard Quick, Stanford
- 1983
- 1982
What’s up with 1994, 1990, 1987, etc?
No awards were given those years. Not sure why.
Those were awarded to Dean Farris. Before he was even born.
This is well deserved and great to see. Some coaches recruit talent. Others develop talent. It is tough to succeed on both fronts. Congrats to Teri on an outstanding season.
Wait a minute, according to half the readers out here, Teri is a terrible coach. What gives?
Half the readers owe Teri a big apology.
“Half the readers?” We have literal millions of readers. 3 or 4 commenters don’t make half the readers. Nobody can make everybody happy.