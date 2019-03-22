Toussaint Triumphs With World Championships-Qualifying Time

2019 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – MARSEILLE

Dutch backstroker Kira Toussaint has been to hell and back, having had to endure a case of errored doping test results, only to come out vindicated on the other side.

Toussaint had been on a voluntary suspension after having tested positive for Tulobuterol after a November 2nd doping test at the Beijing stop of the FINA World Cup Series. Per Toussaint at the time, FINA’s letter to the athlete stated that a reading of 0.000000001 grams was found in the test.

However, after re-testing of the samples at the same Beijing laboratory, the earlier results of tulobuterol in these samples were indeed incorrect. As such, FINA officially withdrew its doping case against the 24-year-old earlier this month and she was able to once again compete freely.

Toussaint made her comeback race a ringer, as she punched a World Championships-qualifying time this morning in Marseilles.

While competing on day 1 prelims of the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat, Toussaint took the top 100m backstroke time of the morning, producing a super solid mark of 59.82, a time just .02 shy of her own national standard. The result also easily clears the 1:00.59 FINA qualifying A standard for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

Toussaint’s time also inserts her among the world rankings at #5, but, perhaps more importantly, brings the Dutch swimmer emotional closure to what has been a tumultuous past few months.