2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Start Lists
- Results
And finally, day 1 prelims are underway at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Of the 8 events contested this morning, four will advance directly to the finals tonight: the women’s 400 freestyle, the men’s 400 freestyle, the women’s 400 free relay, and the men’s 400 free relay.
This morning’s session also showcases the preliminaries of the women’s 200 IM, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 butterfly, and men’s 100 breaststroke.
A sextuplet of World Record holders will get things going this morning: First, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu will kick things off in the women’s 200 IM. China’s Sun Yang looks to defend his title in the 400 free, as does Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom in the women’s 100 fly. World Record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine will do battle with Americans Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew, as well as 2015 World Champion Ben Proud of Great Britain in the 50 fly. Katie Ledecky will race the 400 free, where for only the second-time ever we may see two women finish under 4:00 in the same race, if Austrailan Ariarne Titmus can keep up the momentum. Britain’s Adam Peaty is hunting a 56 in the men’s 100 breaststroke, while Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich and fellow Brit James Wilby will vie for the title of second-man-ever-sub-58 in the men’s 100 breaststroke.
Women’s 200 IM – PRELIMS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary), 2015, 2:06.12
- World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 2:09.98
- World Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary), 2015, 2:06.12
Melanie Margalis took the second heat of the 200 IM in 2:09.69, producing a strong freestyle leg to close and touch ahead of Japan’s Rika Omoto, who touched in 2:10.50, qualifying 5th overall.
Though one of the greatest female backstrokers of all time, Katinka Hosszu conceded the touch at the 100 meter mark of the 200 IM to Ye Shiwen of China, who overtook the Iron Lady on the second leg of the race. Hosszu showed her dominance on the breaststroke and surged ahead of the field, and then buried her competitors on the freestyle, touching in 2:07.02, the fastest 7th-fastest performance all-time, giving her 6 of the top 10 swims in history (giving her the numbers 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 10 performances all-time).
Canadian Sydney Pickrem won the fourth and final heat of the women’s 200 IM in 2:10.34, edging ahead of Siobhan-Marie O’Connor of Great Britain, who touched 2nd in 2:10.99, herself barely in front of Japan’s Yui Ohashi, who qualifies 9th overall in 2:11.09.
Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers
- Katinka Hosszu, Hungary, 2:07.02
- Ye Shiwen, China, 2:09.45
- Melanie Margalis, United States, 2:09.69
- Sydney Pickrem, Canada, 2:10.34
- Rika Omoto, Japan, 2:10.50
- Kelsey Wog, Canada, 2:10.54
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Great Britain, 2:10.99
- Ella Eastin, United States, 2:11.06
- Yui Ohashi, Japan, 2:11.09
- Kim Seoyeong, South Korea, 2:11.45
- Anastasia Gorbenko, Israel, 2:11.92
- Ilaria Cusinato, Italy, 2:12.16
- Fantine Lesaffre, France, 2:12.34
- Maria Ugolkova, Switzerland, 2:12.35
- Viktoria Gunes, Turkey, 2:12.42
- Yu Yiting, China, 2:12.98
Men’s 400 Free – PRELIMS
- World Record: Paul Biedermann (Germany), 2009, 3:40.07
- World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 3:44.60
- World Championship Record: Paul Biedermann (Germany), 2009, 3:40.07
Top 8 – Finals Qualifiers
Women’s 100 Butterfly – PRELIMS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2016, 55.48
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (Canada), 2016, 56.46
- World Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 55.53
Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers
Men’s 50 Butterfly – PRELIMS
- World Record: Andrii Govorov (Ukraine), 2018, 22.27
- World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 23.22
- World Championship Record: Milorad Cavic (Serbia), 2009, 22.67
Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers
Women’s 400 Free – PRELIMS
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 2016, 3:56.46
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 2017, 3:58.34
- World Championship Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 2014, 3:58.37
Top 8 – Finals Qualifiers
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – PRELIMS
- World Record: Adam Peaty (Great Britain), 2018, 57.10
- World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy), 2017, 59.01
- World Championship Record: Adam Peaty (Great Britain), 2017, 57.47
Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers
Women’s 400 Free RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Australia, 2018, 3:30.05
- World Junior Record: Australia, 2015, 3:31.48
- World Championship Record: Canada, 2017, 3:36.19
Top 8 Qualifiers
Though only the 8 fastest relay will race in the finals of the World Championships, 12 teams will qualify for the Olympics today: the 12 fastest teams from the prelims have automatically qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Though four of those teams do not earn a berth in tonight’s finals, they will still get to race in Tokyo next summer.
Other Olympic Qualifiers (9th-12th after prelims)
Men’s 400 Free RELAY
- World Record: United States, 2008, 3:08.24
- World Junior Record: Australia, 2013, 3:16.96
- World Championship Record: United States, 2009, 3:09.21
Top 8 Qualifiers
Though only the 8 fastest relay will race in the finals of the World Championships, 12 teams will qualify for the Olympics today: the 12 fastest teams from the prelims have automatically qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Though four of those teams do not earn a berth in tonight’s finals, they will still get to race in Tokyo next summer.
Christmas in July.. let’s goooo!!
I’m about to wet myself.
Almost every July this time
oh no there’s gonna be a whole week of this i have things to do.
(no i dont)
Yes! Finally worlds is here
What event is everyone looking forward to the most for day 1 heats?
Specific event & heat: Women’s 400fr, heat 4. We see if there is a genuine threat to Ledecky’s crown.
Definitely the relay, wonder how good Adrian is today
Also wondering who’s on the prelims relay. Too many names possible for 4 slots!
Interested to see how many guys today will be slower than Howard/Farris from WUGs to further cement that the qualifying procedure is wrong
4×100 relays will be good to see whether Aus, Russia or Brazil can challenge USA
Men’s 400 free heats could be intense and close for Finals spots.
Ledecky vs. Titmus in prelims.
A packed 100 breast field in prelims behind the obvious leader.
British male 4×1 is out:
Scott/Guy/Proud/McLay
Not medal factors, but first piece of relay line-up news. Guessing official lists won’t be long now.
Source?
British swimming’s social media.
I thought you meant out as in scratched then and panicked. Thought Mclay had come a long way for nothing 😂
But tbf that is not a bad line up, especially the first 3. Thought they might have chucked Jarvis in and rested one of the others but I guess they don’t want to risk not getting through.
With Richards’s improvement, they might do some great things next year
Don’t see anything to suggest Jarvis is capable of a better split than McLay. 49.0 for a guy born in 1999 is nothing to be sniffed at. Outside chance of making the final if all goes well.
I think Scott is gonna pop a good one leading off this morning, if he goes 100%
Duncan & James have tended to swim into meets in the past, that’s what I’m wary of.
Not sure that’s true of Duncan – definitely right when it comes to Guy though, and also Proud I would say
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
🏴🏴🏴
😃😯😳
🍿🍿🍿