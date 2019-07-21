2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

And finally, day 1 prelims are underway at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Of the 8 events contested this morning, four will advance directly to the finals tonight: the women’s 400 freestyle, the men’s 400 freestyle, the women’s 400 free relay, and the men’s 400 free relay.

This morning’s session also showcases the preliminaries of the women’s 200 IM, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 butterfly, and men’s 100 breaststroke.

A sextuplet of World Record holders will get things going this morning: First, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu will kick things off in the women’s 200 IM. China’s Sun Yang looks to defend his title in the 400 free, as does Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom in the women’s 100 fly. World Record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine will do battle with Americans Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew, as well as 2015 World Champion Ben Proud of Great Britain in the 50 fly. Katie Ledecky will race the 400 free, where for only the second-time ever we may see two women finish under 4:00 in the same race, if Austrailan Ariarne Titmus can keep up the momentum. Britain’s Adam Peaty is hunting a 56 in the men’s 100 breaststroke, while Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich and fellow Brit James Wilby will vie for the title of second-man-ever-sub-58 in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Women’s 200 IM – PRELIMS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary), 2015, 2:06.12

(Hungary), 2015, 2:06.12 World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 2:09.98

(Japan), 2017, 2:09.98 World Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary), 2015, 2:06.12

Melanie Margalis took the second heat of the 200 IM in 2:09.69, producing a strong freestyle leg to close and touch ahead of Japan’s Rika Omoto, who touched in 2:10.50, qualifying 5th overall.

Though one of the greatest female backstrokers of all time, Katinka Hosszu conceded the touch at the 100 meter mark of the 200 IM to Ye Shiwen of China, who overtook the Iron Lady on the second leg of the race. Hosszu showed her dominance on the breaststroke and surged ahead of the field, and then buried her competitors on the freestyle, touching in 2:07.02, the fastest 7th-fastest performance all-time, giving her 6 of the top 10 swims in history (giving her the numbers 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 10 performances all-time).

Canadian Sydney Pickrem won the fourth and final heat of the women’s 200 IM in 2:10.34, edging ahead of Siobhan-Marie O’Connor of Great Britain, who touched 2nd in 2:10.99, herself barely in front of Japan’s Yui Ohashi, who qualifies 9th overall in 2:11.09.

Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers

Men’s 400 Free – PRELIMS

World Record: Paul Biedermann (Germany), 2009, 3:40.07

(Germany), 2009, 3:40.07 World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 3:44.60

(Australia), 2014, 3:44.60 World Championship Record: Paul Biedermann (Germany), 2009, 3:40.07

Top 8 – Finals Qualifiers

Women’s 100 Butterfly – PRELIMS

Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers

Men’s 50 Butterfly – PRELIMS

World Record: Andrii Govorov (Ukraine), 2018, 22.27

(Ukraine), 2018, 22.27 World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 23.22

(United States), 2017, 23.22 World Championship Record: Milorad Cavic (Serbia), 2009, 22.67

Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers

Women’s 400 Free – PRELIMS

Top 8 – Finals Qualifiers

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – PRELIMS

Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers

Women’s 400 Free RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: Australia, 2018, 3:30.05

World Junior Record: Australia, 2015, 3:31.48

World Championship Record: Canada, 2017, 3:36.19

Top 8 Qualifiers

Though only the 8 fastest relay will race in the finals of the World Championships, 12 teams will qualify for the Olympics today: the 12 fastest teams from the prelims have automatically qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Though four of those teams do not earn a berth in tonight’s finals, they will still get to race in Tokyo next summer.

Other Olympic Qualifiers (9th-12th after prelims)

Men’s 400 Free RELAY

World Record: United States, 2008, 3:08.24

World Junior Record: Australia, 2013, 3:16.96

World Championship Record: United States, 2009, 3:09.21

Top 8 Qualifiers

Other Olympic Qualifiers (9th-12th after prelims)