2019 World Championships: No Scratches for Day 1 Finals Session

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Live results

Each and every swimmer who qualified for a semi-final or final race on Day 1 at 2019 FINA World Championships is expected to be behind his or her block on Sunday evening in Gwangju. There were no scratches as of 2:30 PM local time.

Day 1 prelims results

Day 1 finals heat sheets

Beginning at 8:00 P.M. in Korea, the evening session of Day 1 will features the semi-finals of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 fly, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 200 IM, and the finals of the men’s 400 free, women’s 400 free, men’s 4×100 freestyle relay, and women’s 4×100 freestyle relay.

China’s Sun Yang and USA’s Katie Ledecky are top seeds in the respective 400 freestyle races. Sun posted a 3:44.10 in heats to take pole position in tonight’s final. On either side of him will be Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys (3:44.31 in heats) and Jack McLoughlin (3:44.79). Ledecky (4:01.84 in heats) will be challenged by Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus (4:02.42 in heats), the only other competitor who has been under 4:00 so far this season.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States and Andrii Govorov were the top qualifiers in the semi-finals of the men’s 50 fly. They both went 22.84 to win their heats and were the only sub-23s of the morning. World record-holder Sarah Sjostrom led the field through to semis in the women’s 100 fly with 56.45. Australia’s Emma McKeon also broke 57 seconds, posting the second-fastest time of 56.90.

World record-holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain went 57.59 in heats, missing his championship record by .12. While he was the only sub-58 breaststoker of the morning, all 16 semi-finalists did break a minute, and two were under 59 seconds: Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki (58.91) and Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus (58.87).

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu was without rival in the 200 IM. She led the qualifying field by 2.37 seconds with her 2:07.02 in heats. That puts her within .90 of her world and championship record of 2:06.12, set in Budapest at the 2017 World Championships.

Sunday night’s session will end with the men’s 4×100 free relay, in which the United States earned top billing with their 3.11.31 in heat, and the women’s 4×100 free relay where the team to beat will be Australia (3:33.39 in heats).

 

