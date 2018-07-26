2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for the 2nd day of action at the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California. This morning we’ll see prelims of the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and 50 fly. Missy Franklin and Allison Schmitt will look for a Pan Pacs team bid in the 200 free today. Also looking for his first qualifying event is Caeleb Dressel, who will swim both the 200 free and 100 fly.

After winning the 100 free last night, Indiana’s Blake Pieroni looks dangerous in the 200 free, but Texas’ Townley Haas is the man to beat. 16-year-old Regan Smith had a very strong showing on day 1, dropping 3 seconds in the 200 fly. If that improvement translates over to her backstroke, she’s got a great shot at winning the 200 back today. The men’s version of that event will feature Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and Olympic teammate Jacob Pebley.

Olympic breaststrokers Kevin Cordes and Josh Prenot will take on a deep field of 200 breaststrokers that includes Worlds 200 breaststroker Nic Fink and short course American Record holder Will Licon. Olympic 100 breast champ Lilly King headlines the women’s 200 breast alongside Worlds breaststroker Bethany Galat. The 50 fly to end the session will have American Record holders Kelsi Dahlia and Dressel in the mix, as well as sprint standout Michael Andrew.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Michigan’s Gabby Deloof stole the show this morning, running down Katie Ledecky (1:56.83) on the back half to lead the way through prelims in 1:56.83. That was a big drop for Deloof, who came into the meet with a 1:58.43 from a few weeks ago. She’s the top qualifier by 2 hundredths over Olympic medalist Leah Smith (1:56.78) and just 3 hundredths shy of cracking the all-time top 10 Americans list.

In heat 10, Olympic champions Allison Schmitt (1:57.12) and Melanie Margalis battled in the middle of the pool. Schmitt had the edge going into the last 50, but Margalis hammered home to win it in 1:56.84. That was just 3 tenths shy of Margalis’ best. Behind them, 14-year-old Claire Tuggle popped a lifetime best 1:58.59. She’s now just 5 hundredths shy of the NAG Record set by Sippy Brennan in 1978 and moves ahead of Missy Franklin as the 2nd fastest ever in the 13-14 age group. Franklin swam this event today, placing 18th in 1:59.56.

Stanford’s Simone Manuel, who swam the 2nd fastest 100 free ever done by an American last night, was less than a tenth shy of her best in 1:57.20. NCAA champion Mallory Comerford, the only female swimmer besides Franklin to break 1:40 in the 200 yard free, was safely into the final at 7th in 1:57.92.

Texas’ Evie Pfeifer made big drops during her first NCAA season and her improvement has been showing in the long course pool. Lia Neal (2:00.66) was out in 57.7, leading the way through the halfway mark, but Pfeifer shifted gears as she brought it home to win in 1:58.54. Before today, she had never been under 2:01. Virginia’s Paige Madden also had a fast swim in the early heats, breaking 2:00 to sneak into the final at 1:50.50.

MEN’S 200 FREE:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar had never broken 1:50 before 2018. In fact, he hadn’t gone a best time in the event in 4 years. Now, he’s the top seed for finals at nationals and the 9th fastest American of all time, knocking 100 free champ Blake Pieroni out of the all-time top 10 for now. Seliskar put up a blistering 1:45.77 in heat 11 of prelims and looks like he’s in the mix to win it tonight, with Pieroni swimming a lifetime best 1:46.26 for 2nd in the heat. That shaved a few hundredths off Pieroni’s best, but after becoming the first man to break 1:30 in the short course 200 free, he looks like he has a 1:45 in him.

Caeleb Dressel was a no show in heat 11, while Zach Apple was disqualified for a false start. Apple can still swim the event at Pan Pacs, however, as he’s likely going to the meet for his 100 free performance.

Olympic medalist Conor Dwyer battled with junior star Jack LeVant in heat 10. In terms of best times, Dwyer is the fastest in this field, and he’ll get a chance to compete in the individual 200 free internationally if he can nab a spot in the top 4 tonight.

Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine had a huge swim in heat 7. Before the 2018 season, his fastest in this event was a 1:55.74. By June, he had lowered it to a 1:50.77. Today, he busted out a 1:47.88. In heat 9, several guys made big drops. Harvard’s Dean Farris broke 1:50 for the first time, touching 3rd in his heat with a 1:48.27, but it was junior standouts Kieran Smith (1:47.72) and Drew Kibler (1:47.74) leading the way as Smith ran down Kibler on the back half to out-touch him at the finish. Another junior, Trey Freeman, snuck into the final at 8th in 1:47.70 as he was slightly faster from heat 10.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACK:

WOMEN’S 50 FLY:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FLY:

Top 8 Qualifiers: