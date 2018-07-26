2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Swimmers are gearing up for the 2nd day of action at the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California. This morning we’ll see prelims of the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and 50 fly. Missy Franklin and Allison Schmitt will look for a Pan Pacs team bid in the 200 free today. Also looking for his first qualifying event is Caeleb Dressel, who will swim both the 200 free and 100 fly.
After winning the 100 free last night, Indiana’s Blake Pieroni looks dangerous in the 200 free, but Texas’ Townley Haas is the man to beat. 16-year-old Regan Smith had a very strong showing on day 1, dropping 3 seconds in the 200 fly. If that improvement translates over to her backstroke, she’s got a great shot at winning the 200 back today. The men’s version of that event will feature Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and Olympic teammate Jacob Pebley.
Olympic breaststrokers Kevin Cordes and Josh Prenot will take on a deep field of 200 breaststrokers that includes Worlds 200 breaststroker Nic Fink and short course American Record holder Will Licon. Olympic 100 breast champ Lilly King headlines the women’s 200 breast alongside Worlds breaststroker Bethany Galat. The 50 fly to end the session will have American Record holders Kelsi Dahlia and Dressel in the mix, as well as sprint standout Michael Andrew.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE:
- World Record: Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009
- American Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:53.61, 2012
- Championship Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Gabby Deloof (Michigan)- 1:56.76
- Leah Smith (Arizona)- 1:56.78
- Katie Ledecky (Stanford)- 1:56.83
- Melanie Margalis (Georgia)- 1:56.84
- Allison Schmitt (ASU)- 1:57.12
- Simone Manuel (Stanford)- 1:57.20
- Mallory Comerford (Louisville)- 1:57.92
- Paige Madden (Virginia)- 1:58.50
Michigan’s Gabby Deloof stole the show this morning, running down Katie Ledecky (1:56.83) on the back half to lead the way through prelims in 1:56.83. That was a big drop for Deloof, who came into the meet with a 1:58.43 from a few weeks ago. She’s the top qualifier by 2 hundredths over Olympic medalist Leah Smith (1:56.78) and just 3 hundredths shy of cracking the all-time top 10 Americans list.
In heat 10, Olympic champions Allison Schmitt (1:57.12) and Melanie Margalis battled in the middle of the pool. Schmitt had the edge going into the last 50, but Margalis hammered home to win it in 1:56.84. That was just 3 tenths shy of Margalis’ best. Behind them, 14-year-old Claire Tuggle popped a lifetime best 1:58.59. She’s now just 5 hundredths shy of the NAG Record set by Sippy Brennan in 1978 and moves ahead of Missy Franklin as the 2nd fastest ever in the 13-14 age group. Franklin swam this event today, placing 18th in 1:59.56.
Stanford’s Simone Manuel, who swam the 2nd fastest 100 free ever done by an American last night, was less than a tenth shy of her best in 1:57.20. NCAA champion Mallory Comerford, the only female swimmer besides Franklin to break 1:40 in the 200 yard free, was safely into the final at 7th in 1:57.92.
Texas’ Evie Pfeifer made big drops during her first NCAA season and her improvement has been showing in the long course pool. Lia Neal (2:00.66) was out in 57.7, leading the way through the halfway mark, but Pfeifer shifted gears as she brought it home to win in 1:58.54. Before today, she had never been under 2:01. Virginia’s Paige Madden also had a fast swim in the early heats, breaking 2:00 to sneak into the final at 1:50.50.
MEN’S 200 FREE:
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
- American Record: Michael Phelps, 1:42.96, 2009
- Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Andrew Seliskar (Cal)- 1:45.77
- Blake Pieroni (Indiana)- 1:46.26
- Conor Dwyer (Unattached)- 1:46.34
- Jack LeVant (North Texas Nadadores)- 1:46.39
- Townley Haas (Texas)- 1:47.55
- Jay Litherland (Georgia)- 1:47.58
- Jack Conger (Texas)- 1:47.63
- Trey Freeman (Baylor Swim Club)- 1:47.70
Cal’s Andrew Seliskar had never broken 1:50 before 2018. In fact, he hadn’t gone a best time in the event in 4 years. Now, he’s the top seed for finals at nationals and the 9th fastest American of all time, knocking 100 free champ Blake Pieroni out of the all-time top 10 for now. Seliskar put up a blistering 1:45.77 in heat 11 of prelims and looks like he’s in the mix to win it tonight, with Pieroni swimming a lifetime best 1:46.26 for 2nd in the heat. That shaved a few hundredths off Pieroni’s best, but after becoming the first man to break 1:30 in the short course 200 free, he looks like he has a 1:45 in him.
Caeleb Dressel was a no show in heat 11, while Zach Apple was disqualified for a false start. Apple can still swim the event at Pan Pacs, however, as he’s likely going to the meet for his 100 free performance.
Olympic medalist Conor Dwyer battled with junior star Jack LeVant in heat 10. In terms of best times, Dwyer is the fastest in this field, and he’ll get a chance to compete in the individual 200 free internationally if he can nab a spot in the top 4 tonight.
Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine had a huge swim in heat 7. Before the 2018 season, his fastest in this event was a 1:55.74. By June, he had lowered it to a 1:50.77. Today, he busted out a 1:47.88. In heat 9, several guys made big drops. Harvard’s Dean Farris broke 1:50 for the first time, touching 3rd in his heat with a 1:48.27, but it was junior standouts Kieran Smith (1:47.72) and Drew Kibler (1:47.74) leading the way as Smith ran down Kibler on the back half to out-touch him at the finish. Another junior, Trey Freeman, snuck into the final at 8th in 1:47.70 as he was slightly faster from heat 10.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:
- World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013
- American Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:19.59, 2012
- Championship Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:20.38, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:20.38, 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 BREAST:
- World Record: Ippei Watanabe, 2:06.67, 2016
- American Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016
- Championship Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 200 BACK:
- World Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012
- American Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012
- Championship Record: Missy Franklin, 2:05.68, 2013
- U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin, 2:05.68, 2013
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 BACK:
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
- American Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:53.08, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:53.08, 2009
WOMEN’S 50 FLY:
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014
- American Record: Kelsi Worrell, 25.48, 2017
- Championship Record: Dara Torres, 25.50, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 50 FLY:
- World Record: Andrii Govorov, 22.27, 2018
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel, 22.76, 2017
- Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, 23.05, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Bryan Lundquist, 22.91, 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Posted this 10 days ago on another article and people downvoted it. Justin Wright seems to have proved the last one correct!
Sprint Freestylers – Tall and Bulky
Long Distance Freestylers – Tall and Skinny
Sprint Backstrokers – Tall and Lean Muscle
Mid Backstrokers – Tall and Lean Muscle
Sprint Breastrokers – Short and Bulky
Mid Breastrokers – Medium/Tall and Lean Muscle
Sprint Flyers – Tall and Lean Muscle
Mid Flyers – Tons of Height Variation (short legs being a commonality), Lean Muscle
Well Daniel Roy is a 200 breaststroker and is shorter than wright so..
What about IMers
This can’t possibly be accurate. How can Dean Farris be short, tall, lean, bulky, and skinny all at the same time?
One must not question all that surrounds The Dean.
What about Medley? I’ll try
200 Tall / lean
400 Tall / lean
Hagino and seto
Good point. There is a lot more to it and people with talent who work hard will find a way. They are both 5’9″ or 5’10” so not short though.
In the pool world, 5’9” and 5’10” are NOT tall.
How tall is Wilimovsky? what about Morozov? Anyone can do anything
There are outliers but typically your physique will dictate how great you’ll be.
Townley Haas, tall and skinny. Would now consider him a sprint freestyler.
I would definitely say Haas is more Mid-range than sprinter. Yes, he has a great 100 free, but he also goes up to the 400 free. Phelps also had a great 100 free and I don’t think many people would consider him a sprinter.
slow Long Distance Freestylers (me) – Short and Fat
Me too. But: I was a legend in my own mind;
I think there’s plenty of height variation in slow distance swimmers. I, for example, am medium height and fat.
Morozov Dressel Adrain…all great sprinters, but all different heights.
“Sprint Breastrokers – Short and Bulky”
Was Kitajima bulky? And is Adam Peaty short?
For mid breatroke the past two wr holders are very different builds (Yamaguchi/Watanabe).
I think Peaty is under 6′
No, 6 ft 2
5 people to watch:
1. Missy Franklin: Can she make an international roster in the 200?
2. Michael Andrew: Can he beat Dressel and finally get his senior level breakout?
3. Claire Tuggle: She’s been killing it this year, and looks primed to make Jr Pan Pacs or even Senior Pan Pacs
4. Blake Pieroni: After his great 100 feed last night, can he keep the momentum going?
5. Regan Smith: Will she be able to beat Baker? Her 200 fly was great last night, and she looks like she may able to.
Honorable Mention: Katie Ledecky: because any race with Katie Ledecky in it is worth watching.
1. No
2. Yes
3. Maybe Jr, not Sr
4. Yes
5. No
Ledecky is a monster, she can do whatever she wants.
5. No? It sure will be close though.
1: No
2: He might beat as Dressel is out, and might even be favorite for Pan Pacs with Fratus out and if Dressel does not go. but don´t know about a competitiv time (If you can´t do 21,3 on 50 free you wont medal with Fratus Dressel and Proud on form on the field)
3: Jr.
4: Momentum for a 1:45, not for a 1:44
5: No
Can Schmitty get close to a best 200 free ? Can Conger bounce back today as well ? i expect from him to be around a 1.45 today ….and be at least on the relay .
I expect relay spots (at least) for both Conger and Schmitty.
plot twist: dressel makes the team in the 1breast
or 200 IM
There we go